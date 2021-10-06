Netflix News | Mank: Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins in the cast of the film

The title of the next film to be directed by director David Fincher is Mank. This cinematic film is one of the Netflix novelties of the coming months that will unite various faces already known to the big screen audience on a single set. After the announcement of the participation of actress Lily Collins, Amanda Seyfried has also announced that she will be part of the cast of this feature film. Here is all the information we already have.

Leave aside, just for a moment, the October 2019 Netflix releases that you are analyzing and focus on this particular film. Among the Netflix news, produced by the online streaming company, there will be an unmissable biographical film. The project in question has the title of Mank and will be directed by the well-known director David Fincher. It is a biopic, centered on the story of a famous screenwriter. Recently, some cast members have been announced, who will begin operating on the set next month.

Netflix News: Mank will be played by Amanda Seyfried

There are really a few days left to start shooting the film Mank. The start date has been set over the next month, ie November. Meanwhile, the name of another cast member of this feature film has been revealed. The interpreter is Amanda Seyfried. The young and blonde actress is known in the world of cinema for some of her successful performances, including Dear John, Blood Red Riding Hood, Oh Mama!. Recently, another young actress also confirmed her participation in this Netflix novelty. We are talking about Lily Collins, known for her roles in snow-white, write me again, Shadowhunters – City of Bones.

The two actresses will have a prominent role in the biographical plot, which will be told in this film. Meanwhile, we already know the face that will play the protagonist of this film. L’lead actor will be Gary Oldman. The latter will play the role of famous Hollywood screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz.

Other artists already included in the cast of this feature film are: Charles Dance, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tom Burke, Toby Leonard Moore, Jamie McShane.

The biographical plot told in this feature film

As already mentioned, the plot from Mank it is based on real events. The story centers on Herman Mankiewicz. He was one of the most brilliant screenwriters in Hollywood history. Before disappearing in 1953, the well-known screenwriter worked on some cinematic masterpieces. Among his works are: The Wizard of Oz, In the Caribbean Sea, The idol of crowds, Fourth Estate.

The plot of this Netflix novelty is centered precisely on the drafting of one of his films, that is Fourth Estate. The film retraces the difficult work that led to the composition of the screenplay for this feature film. The film was greatly appreciated and allowed Mankiewicz and director Orson Welles to conquer the Oscar Prize.

Netflix News – Mank: the idea from which this project was born

The idea for making this film is not exclusively from its director David Fincher. He wanted to continue a project started by his father. Jack Fincher he worked on the screenplay for this Netflix novelty before his passing in 2003. Over time, his son David has continued to work on the project and, about 20 years after its origin, this film can finally be made.

This will happen thanks to the producers of Netflix, who will make it possible to make this biographical film. It will be shot entirely in black and white and will be released on the streaming platform. In addition, director David Fincher has already collaborated with Netflix. He made the two TV series Mindhunter And Love, Death & Robots.

