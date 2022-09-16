Netflix news: one of the platform’s best series for teens is back – News Séries on TV

Discover thanks to AlloCiné the films and series that will be released on Netflix between September 16 and 22.

The essential of the week!

Destiny – The Winx Saga Season 2: Bloom and her friends are back, and everything has changed in Alféa. Rosaline has taken power, Silva is on the run and a new threat is looming… The young fairy will reveal herself and discover things about her past… These new episodes also mark the arrival of Flora in the series.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 16

Santo: Two cops (Bruno Gagliasso and Raúl Arévalo) must work together to arrest the most wanted drug trafficker in the world, whose face no one knows.

If you avenge me… At a swanky private school, a fallen high school queen makes a secret deal with an uneventful new student to get revenge on their respective enemies. With Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things).

The Brave Ones : Reincarnated as a human to avenge the death of her sister, a goddess must learn to master her superpowers to defeat her enemies and save her family.

Before, I was famous: A former boy band singer suddenly thinks he sees success returning to him when he meets a talented young drummer.

Jogi – Flames of Hatred: In 1984, in an India plagued by tensions, three friends of different faiths unite to save hundreds of people at the risk of their lives.

Mirror, mirror: On the eve of their cosmetics company’s 50th anniversary, five employees struggling with their respective desires argue with their own reflection in the mirror.

Scandal! The fall of Wirecard: The runaway success of payments company Wirecard stunned the financial world until journalists proved it was a massive fraud.

Gym School: A Second Chance: After an injury, the young American gymnast Kyra Berry is offered a second chance to realize her dreams and obtain a scholarship in Australia.

Wandering Walls: During one fateful summer, school children adrift in an abandoned building must dip into their resources to find a way home.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

The Real Bling Ring – Hollywood Burglaries: In Los Angeles, teens arrested in 2009 for robbing celebrities sparked a media frenzy and inspired a movie. Today, two of them tell. Their story was adapted for the screen in The Bling Ring (2013) with Emma Watson.

Wanna, fallen queen of home shopping: This documentary series traces the trajectory of TV star Wanna Marchi, from her humble origins to her rise to stardom and then to her downfall.

The Perfumer: Wanting to regain her sense of smell and reclaim her lover, a police officer teams up with a perfume designer who uses deadly methods to create the absolute scent.

Laetitia season 1 (catalog): This adaptation of Ivan Jablonka’s novel looks back on a news item, that of Laëtitia Perrais, kidnapped, raped and murdered in 2011.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22

Snabba cash season 2 : Haunted by her memories of Salim, Leya can’t seem to break free from her past, but the relentless quest for easy money continues.

Rescue from the Impossible: Young Thai footballers and their coach are trapped in Tham Luang cave, triggering a global rescue operation. This true story dating from 2018 had held the world in suspense. The movie Thirteen Lives released a month ago tells the same story.

Georgie Stone – Lifetime Dreams: In this documentary about her life and her historic fight for the rights of transgender people, Georgie Stone retraces her journey as a child and a teenage activist.

It’s already available and not to be missed:

The Imperfects / The Imperfects: After an experimental gene therapy turns them into monsters, three young people in their twenties band together to hunt down the scientist responsible and force him to turn them back into humans. It could have gone unnoticed so much Netflix has not done any promotion around this series but it is already prancing at the top of the most programs on the platform. As scary as it is funny, it has delighted fans of SF series for teens.



