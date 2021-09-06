Netflix, not only La Casa di Carta: the news for September

September, which coincides with the return from holidays and the resumption of work and commitments, becomes an optimal month for a weekend from the sofa and Netflix.

For the month of September, Netflix inserts important returns such as The House of Paper And Lucifer, but reminds its subscribers that it is one of the streaming platforms that reveals films and actors from many countries around the world every month. September which coincides with the return from vacation and the resumption of work and commitments becomes an optimal month for a weekend from the sofa and Netflix. The catalog is full of novelties that try to satisfy every taste, including that of those who still want the lightness of holiday days.

MOVIE

Little Women (September 1)

Four sisters and their mother face the vicissitudes of life in civil war-era America after their father’s departure for the conflict. It’s the 1994 version, directed by Gillian Armstrong. In the cast: Susan Sarandon and Winona Ryder.

Eat Pray Love (September 1st)

Success of 2010 in which Julia Roberts plays Liz who, after divorce, changes her life, traveling the world in search of good food, spirituality and true love. In the cast also James Franco, Javier Bardem and Luca Argentero.

Afterlife of the party (September 2)

Cassie, the protagonist, lives to have fun, but one day dies in an accident. From that moment on, he will have to make up for the mistakes he made in life to earn his wings.

Vinter Viken (September 8)

Swedish film. Elisabeth and John John live in the same city, but they belong to different worlds. Will an intense first love be able to overcome social and cultural barriers?

Intrusion (September 22)

Directed by Adam Salky, Intrusion is a psychological thriller shot in New Mexico. Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green play a married couple who move to a new, small town. A home intrusion reveals that the city is not as quiet as it seems. The wife, traumatized by the incident, begins to investigate, but what she discovers is increasingly disturbing.

We were songs (September 29)

Maca is a 30-year-old self-conscious by nature. His skills are wasted on the work he does. Together with Jimena and Adriana, the two friends, Maca has managed to transform Madrid into a city where anything is possible. Everything seems to be going well until Leo returns to his life, the greatest love and the biggest mistake of his life. Maca has tried to forget him, but now he must accept his return and deal with the emotions he had kept under lock and key, trying to manage the indelible memory of what could have been but never was.

Luna Park (30 September)

Between the magic of the amusement park and the glamor of the Dolce Vita, the story of Nora, a young carousel, and Rosa, a girl from Roma bene, comes to life. Thanks to their meeting, an intertwining of intrigues and secrets will bring to light a truth that has been hidden for years. In the cast Simona Tabasco.

TV SERIES

Cowboy Life (September 1)Dale Brisby uses his social networking and rodeo skills to keep the cowboy tradition alive and now teaches the world how to do it.

Chicago Med – seasons 1-4 (September 1) Four seasons that tell the story of the staff of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center juggling the drama and dangers of a hectic emergency room in the spinoff of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD

Q-Force (September 2)

Steve Maryweather aka Agent Mary is the American Intelligence Agency’s boy prodigy until he publicly claims to be gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sends him to West Hollywood hoping he will disappear into thin air. In response, the agent assembles a team of misunderstood LGBTQ + geniuses, made up of expert mechanics Deb, master of drag disguises Twink and hacker Stat: together they will be the Q-Force. After waiting for the first official mission from the AIA for ten years, Mary absolutely wants to prove her worth to the Agency that has turned its back on him and decides to break the rules with Q-Force.

The Paper House – season 5 part 1 (September 3)

The wait is over. The first part of the last season of the series that has most intrigued and held the many subscribers in the world with the breath on the neck arrives on the platform. It is time for answers and, perhaps, also for excellent news. The gang has been entrenched in the Bank of Spain for over a hundred hours. Lisbon is safe, the Professor has been captured by Sierra and for the first time he has no escape plan, but when it seems that the situation cannot get worse, an even more powerful enemy arrives: the army.

Dive Club – A dive into the mystery (September 3)

Australian production. On the shores of Cape Mercy, a group of skilled teen divers investigate a series of secrets and clues after one of them mysteriously disappears.

Lucifer- season 6 (September 10)The events that see Lucifer struggling between private life, cases to be solved and existential dramas continue. The lucky series is one of the Netflix hits.

Sex Education – season 3 (September 17) Otis has casual sex, Eric and Adam are officially together, and Jean is pregnant. New principal Hope tries to restore Moordale to excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, and Jackson has a crush, while the question of the missing voice message remains unresolved. Animals are on the way to help couples, alien phenomena, vulva-shaped cupcakes and, of course, Madam Groff.

Love on the spectrum – season 2 (September 21) The successful series continues that tells how those who are affected by the so-called spectrum pathologies live relationships, feelings and love. As in the first season, so also in the second there will be a series of stories that will touch different aspects.

Dear White People: Volume 4 (September 22)

The protagonists reflect on the most educational (and theatrical) year of their life. From acclaimed creator Justin Simien, Dear White People stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson. Simien and executive producer Moore are the showrunners of volume 4 of Dear White People.

The Office (US) – all seasons (September 23)

The hilarious sitcom starring Steve Carell is the American remake of the Ricky Gervais series. The various seasons follow the Dunder Mifflin employees like in a fake documentary about their office work.

The chestnut man (September 29)

Set in a quiet suburb of Copenhagen, where in a playground on a windy October morning the police make a macabre discovery: a young woman brutally murdered and without a hand. Next to the body, a little man made of chestnuts. The couple soon discover mysterious evidence on the object that links it to a girl who disappeared a year earlier and believed dead, the daughter of politician Rosa Hartung.

DOCUMENTARIES

Untold: Fish vs Federer (September 7)

Mardy Fish’s short tennis adventure begins with training as a teenager at the famous Saddlebrook Academy. In 2010, at the height of his physical form, Fish established himself on the ATP tour thanks to his incredible talent, climbing the heights of the World Tour finals in 2011 as the best seeded American. Although his mental health begins to falter shortly afterwards, the tennis player decides to grit his teeth in the quarter-finals against Roger Federer at the 2012 US Open. But the terror and anguish worsen until it all collapses. Fish quits the game and is later diagnosed with severe anxiety disorder.

Schumacher (September 15)

Through exclusive interviews and archive footage, this documentary reconstructs an intimate portrait of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher.

Vendetta: war on the anti-mafia (September 24)

Sicily boasts a strong anti-mafia coalition, but what happens when those who try to defeat organized crime are accused of being a criminal?

Tourning Point – 9/11 and the War on Terror Season 1 (September 1)

Rigorous series that documents the terrorist attacks of September 11, from the birth of Al – Qiada in the 1980s to the US response on American soil and abroad.

Survival School: Frost Challenge (September 14)

In this exciting interactive adventure, Bear suffers from amnesia after a plane crash and must make the right choices to rescue the missing pilot and survive. Directed by Ben Simms.

Too Hot to Handle: Latin America (September 15)

A group of attractive singles from Latin America and Spain gather in a corner of tropical paradise for what they already savor as the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives. To win the $ 100,000 prize, these young people with long-term relationship phobia and lovers of casual encounters will have to forgo sexual effusions for the entire duration of their stay.

Nailed It! – season 6 (September 15)

The Emmy-nominated series returns once again! This season the pastry chefs face paranormal sweets, pay homage to the history of blacks and try to recreate chocolate masterpieces inspired by our Jacques Torres, all for a prize pool of ten thousand dollars.

