Netflix: October arrives with incredible premieres

Netflix continues to lead one of the entertainment tools for those looking to relax and clear their minds with the most varied productions for the television or mobile screen.

In this opportunity we tell you what are the new releases that Netflix has this second to last month of the year, to delight the thousands of users that make it up.

Some of the actresses that we will see in the app will be Mila Kunis, Jessica Chastain and Anya Taylor-Joy, as the most outstanding with each of their feature film productions. The inevitable series will be renewed in various plots for all tastes.

“Emma” is one of the films that deals with a person who, by integrating herself into the lives of those around her, discovers that she is not as suspicious as she thought. This film was nominated for Oscars twice.

“Kunis” is the face of a police documentary that will give people something to talk about, premiering on October 7. On the 24th, at the end of the month, “The Cage” will arrive, appealing to the public’s fear.

October is a month that brings with it an emblematic date, we are talking about Halloween, which is highly valued worldwide in the film industry. Therefore the common factor of most new acquisitions is fear and suspense.

“Wendell and Wild”, on October 28, promises to be an incredible animation, to name a few, while the classic romances and life stories continue to lead the ranking of the most consulted on the platform’s lists.

September was the month of the renaissance and in it concluded some long-running series that at the time captivated the most varied audience of Netflix.