Netflix offers the best cinema about space and the universe

The platform Netflix It never ceases to surprise us in terms of premieres of all kinds, from the most romantic comedy to humorous terror, passing through the classics. This time, we will focus the articles on the premieres of films about space and the universe, are you interested? Keep reading!

List of movies about space and the universe on Netflix

From the Fotogramas page they offer us the 14 best films about one of the genres that are gaining ground in the cinematographic world: the space and the universe.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Special Childhood

This space-age adventure set against the backdrop of the 1969 Apollo lunar mission leaves no viewer indifferent. It is inspired by the childhood of director Richard Linklater, and is possibly one of the oldest of Netflix within this scope.

Life

During the search for extraterrestrial life on Mars, a crew from the International Space Station will discover that what could be one of the greatest advances in human history is, at the same time, evidence of a more intelligent life form.

the wandering earth

In the distant future, when the sun begins to lose energy, a group of astronauts sets out to find a new planet where the human race can inhabit.

Moon

Sam Rockwell brings the story of this astronaut to life in one of the best movies of Netflix in this section. A few days before returning home she will begin to hallucinate.

midnight sky

A lonely scientist in the Arctic tries to contact a spaceship trying to return to Earth.

apollo 13

And how could this great title not be among the films about space. Eight months after landing, a group of astronauts embark on a new journey to the Moon aboard Apollo 13.

star trek

The young crew of the creator of the “Lost” series has an important mission: to find a way to stop the evil Nero, promoted by the revenge that threatens humanity.

Star Trek: Into the Dark

After a failed mission, a former member of Starfleet has thrown the planet into chaos and his crew will hunt down Harrison to defeat him.

passengers

Surely you have not missed this blockbuster: a spaceship that travels to a distant planet transporting thousands of people. The result, two passengers who wake up before the end of the trip.

Oxygen

A woman wakes up in a cryogenic chamber. The operating system is not responding and her oxygen is running out by the minute. Netflix it keeps the audience in a sense of anguish that increases as the film progresses.

space sweepers

A group of astronauts are in a space station. Next to them will be a robot that will be part of the crew.

Valerian and the city of a thousand planets

The familiar faces of Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan come together in this film from Netflix. Two special government agents in charge of keeping the entire universe in order.

Elysium

In the year 2154, the rich enjoy all kinds of luxuries on a space station while the poor survive on a devastated Earth.

Stowaway

By last, Netflix takes us to the crew of a spaceship headed for Mars, where the presence of a stowaway on board causes damage to the vital system of the ship. With no fuel to return to Earth and no means of survival, they decide to “end” the intruder’s presence.