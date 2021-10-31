Netflix, one of the most beloved actors risked his life: “Emergency hospitalized”

Great fear for the fans of one of the most beloved actors of the Netflix scene. In fact, the actor risked his life and was hospitalized urgently.

Among the most loved actors of the panorama of Netflix we find Ashton Kutcher, who on the platform starred for the film ‘The Ranch‘. However, the actor risked his life for his work. His second wife and colleague took care of it, Mila Kunis. In fact, in the course of her latest interview, Kunis revealed that Kutcher was rushed to hospital twice.

In fact, the actor made extreme physical efforts to try his hand in the role of Steve Jobs. In fact to play the founder of Apple he ended up in hospital even risking his life. Diagnosis of the doctors on both occasion was pancreatitis. We also all remember how Jobs had revolutionized his diet to cope with cancer in recent years he ate only fruit. So let’s go see the details of Kunis on the two hospitalizations of his partner.

Netflix, Mila Kunis talks about Ashton Kutcher’s two hospitalizations: “He wanted to imitate Steve Jobs”

During his interview with Vanity Fair, Mila Kunis revealed the reasons for the two hospitalizations of Ashton Kutcher. Speaking of the delicate issue, the actress stated: “He was a fool. At one point he had come to eat only grapes. He was a real fool. We ended up in the hospital twice with the pancreatitis!“. The last hospitalization took place in 2013, with the doctors who reported completely high values.

Kutcher himself, speaking of that great scare, stated: “I ended up in the hospital two days before filming began. I was doubled over in pain. My pancreas levels were completely abnormal, it was terrifying, the most terrifying thing in my life“. Ashton is no stranger to this kind of insanity. In fact, more recently he revealed that he had grabbed the $ 200,000 ticket that would allow him to take part in the next flight with Virgin Galactic. Richard Branson. Furthermore, the purchase took place in 2012, when the actor was not yet married to Mila Kunis.