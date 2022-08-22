Netflix opens a debate on how to include advertising and gives itself two years to find a new model

Discussion within Netflix. The senior managers of the American multinational are discussing these weeks with Microsoft, its new global sales and technology partner, the creation and establishment of a new advertising model to include in your content.

Netflix admits that it is at a key moment in its history. The inclusion of the ads will open a new stage that will allow access to a greater number of users and income. That is the goal. Given the importance of this moment, the senior executives of the American company have opened a time for debate, which they extend to a period of two years, before deciding what the final advertising to include in its content will be like.

It aims to change the model of traditional advertising

Netflix intends that your advertising model is different to that of traditional television. You want to find a system that allows you to maximize revenue without harming content consumption.

Various options are being considered, from the most classic, such as simply including one ad or several within your videos, to more innovative ones, such as a brand sponsors a season Find out about the big premieres.

To decide the best model, Netflix is ​​going to carry out different tests. Over the next few months, he will be testing different options until he finds the formula that allows him make the most profit possible.

Another of the options contemplated by the American multinational is that the advertisements that are included be personalized. In this model, each of the users would see the ads according to their interests and based on the previous information that the platform has.

Adaptation period

The inclusion of advertising will begin early next year. Although it is not yet definitively closed, Netflix intends to start testing series, documentaries and entertainment formats, including advertising on markets “where advertising spend is important”.

Then it will experiment, measuring user behavior, carrying out tests to evaluate the effectiveness of the ads and the response of customers. will go to an advertising model that is “more fluid and relevant to consumers” and to businesses.

This strategy will try reach a new group of customers. This group of consumers will be complemented by the current offer, which will continue to be ad-free.

In order to add the ads, Netflix studies how to create this promotional content to prevent advertising from cutting the rhythm of the narrative. Alsowill have to renegotiate the agreements with the producers to provide them with original content due to the higher level of income and previously signed agreements.

Less content, but with more value

Sources from the multinational point out that, despite the drop in subscribers in the second quarter, close to a million people worldwide, it is “very important” in a context of economic crisis that consumers see that “Netflix has a huge worth”.

For this reason, they will prioritize the quality of the content over quantity. Among those great titles stand out ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Cobra Kai’, which will have a new season. Another example is the “big budget” action movie. ‘The invisible agent’ starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

This decision of Prioritize the highest quality content It is due to competition with other platforms. In this fight, the decision has been made to work with the big production companies worldwide to generate powerful titles with which to obtain a better audience.

For this reason, spending on original content, series and movies produced and released by Netflix, an item that now accounts for 60% of the platform’s total budget, will continue to grow in the coming years.