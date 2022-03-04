Netflix, Oracle, SAP, HP and Lenovo Suspend Russia Business Amid Invasion | companies

Technology companies continue to respond to the request of the Ukrainian government that has asked them to isolate Russia during the invasion. HP, one of the largest computer manufacturers, has suspended its shipments to Russia and has paused all its marketing and advertising activities in that country. The company, which was shown “deeply concerned” by escalating images of war in Ukraine and the unfolding humanitarian crisis urged an immediate end to the violence.

SAP and Oracle, the two enterprise software giants, have also stopped their business in Russia. “Like the rest of the world, we are watching the war in Ukraine with horror and we condemn the invasion in the strongest possible terms,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP. The manager added that an act “as inhuman and unjustified as this is an attack against democracy and humanity” and warned of its consequences for the whole world. “We are stopping our business in Russia, in line with the sanctions, and stopping all sales of services and products.”

These three multinationals join other technology companies such as Apple, Google or Amazon, which have already limited the availability of their services and products in the country presided over by Vladimir Putin. chip makers Intel, AMD, TSMC and GlobalFoundries have suspended component shipments to Russia, and Dell it no longer sends its products to the country.

the giants of streaming They also take action. Netflix has stopped all its original productions in Russia (among others, the production of his series in Russian Zato) and the acquisition of rights for future projects. The music platform has removed all Kremlin-backed media content from RT and Sputnik, following the steps taken by Meta (Facebook), Twitter and Google, but is not disabling access to its service inside Russia.

“We believe that it is vitally important to try to keep our service operational in the country to enable the global flow of information.a Spotify representative told Variety. As he defended, one of the priorities is for the platform to continue serving as an important source of global and regional news at a time when access to information is more important than ever.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Wednesday called on all video game companies and eSport platforms to temporarily block all Russian and Belarusian accounts and cancel the tournaments held there and block the participation of Russian teams in international competitions. And some like Electronic Arts have responded. The company is going to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sport FIFA products, including FIFA 22. In Federov’s opinion, “in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to tanks, multiple rocket launchers and missiles”, and these actions “will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the shameful military aggression”.

Although the Chinese government has been profiled, at least so far in the Russia-China conflict, some Chinese technology companies have decided to take action. The world’s largest PC maker, Lenovo, has decided not to ship its products to Russia, just like its competitors Dell and HP. Also the social network TikTok has blocked the accounts of RT and Sputnik on its platform in the EU. AND Weibo, the so-called Chinese Twitter, said on Sunday that it had banned 10,000 accounts and deleted more than 4,000 posts that “ridiculed the war” and mocked the situation in Ukraine. Tencent’s messaging apps WeChat and Weixin, though less forceful, have also asked their users to be objective when discussing hot international issues.

The number of technology companies that will suspend business operations will continue to grow after the US, UK and EU have imposed sanctions on Russia. The companies trust that the words of the Ukrainian Deputy Minister, Alexander Bornayakov, on social networks will be fulfilled: “The more sanctions are imposed, the faster peace will be restored.”