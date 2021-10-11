Netflix orders spin-off That ’90s Show

The popular sitcom that made actors such as Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis famous will return with a sequel series set two decades later.

It had already been talked about for some years given the renewed popularity obtained by That ’70s Show inserted, for a certain period, in the catalog of Netflix. Now the video streaming service is on the attack by ordering one spin-off sequel of the popular sitcom that originally aired in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The new series will be called That ’90s Show and, as the title suggests, it will be set two decades after the parent series.

That ’90s Show: What do we know about the That’ 70s Show spin-off

Aired on the American FOX for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, That ’70s Show he followed a group of teenagers from a small town in Wisconsin in the second half of the 1970s. The series also remained famous for launching the careers of (then) young actors Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon And Mila Kunis. That ’70s Show, which Netflix has ordered 10 episodes, will set off again 20 years later, in the summer of 1995, when Eric and Donna’s daughter (Topher and Prepon) Leia Forman visits her grandparents at Point Place. The connection with the original series will be precisely the couple formed by Kurtwood Smith And Debra Jo Rupp who will return as Red and Kitty Forman, Eric’s parents. At Point Place Leia will come into contact with a new generation of boys “under Kitty’s watchful eye and Red’s stern gaze”, we read in the official synopsis which adds: “Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never die. , they just change shape “.

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time trying a sequel to That ’70s Show: in 2002 Fox had tried to exploit the success of the series by realizing That ’80s Show, set in San Diego in 1984 and with Glenn Howerton (who played Eric’s cousin) e Chyler Leigh in the cast, but the experiment did not go beyond the first short season. Also in the UK they tried to remake it, but without success.

The cast: Who returns from the original series?

At the moment the only actors of That ’70s Show involved in this new project are Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. But it is not certain that Netflix is ​​not negotiating with some of the other protagonists who could therefore return as a guest star. The new series will also count on Bonnie Turner And Terry Turner, the creators of the original series, who are writers and executive producers along with their daughter Lindsey Turner. Another executive producer, Gregg Mettler, will be the showrunner.