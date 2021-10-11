Netflix orders That ’70s Show spin-off series

Netflix ordered That 90s Show, spin-off of the series created by spouses Bonnie and Terry Turner in 1998 and entitled That ’70s Show. Another good news concerns the cast: Kurtwood Smith And Debra Jo Rupp they will return in the respective roles of Red Forman and Kitty Forman. The two actors will also executive produce That ’90s Show along with the creators of the original, daughter Lindsay Turner and Gregg Mettler. The latter is the screenwriter of the first series, and will be the showrunner of the spin-off.

Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That 90s Show stars Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon). The girl leaves to spend the summer with her grandparents and here she joins a new generation of kids from Point Place, under the watchful eye of Kitty and the severe one of Red. “Sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll never die, only the clothes change“, As the official synopsis of the project mentions.

At the moment it appears that there are no deals in place with other cast members of That ’70s Show. Who knows if Grace, Prepon and Ashton Kutcher will appear in the new series. It is not known, but the spin-off could give us some nice surprises. Composed by 10 episodes, That ’90s Show is produced by Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner for Carsey-Werner Company, the same company that produced That’ 70s Show and That ’80s Show.

In addition to That 90s Show on Netflix, That ’70s Show and its sequel

That ’70s Show it aired on Fox for eight seasons, from 1998 to 2006. The original also featured Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Laura Wilmer Valderrama and Lisa Robin Kelly. The sitcom centered on the lives of six teenage friends living on fictional Point Place, Wisconsin.

Recall that after the success of That ’70s Show, Fox also broadcast That ’80s Show (from January to May 2002). The sequel, set in 1984 in San Diego, failed to replicate the consensus of the first sitcom. The characters and plots of the two projects have never crossed. The only link is to the main characters of each series: Eric Forman (Grace) of That ’70s Show and Corey Howard (Glenn Howerton) of That’ 80s Show. The two were in fact first cousins.

Are you ready to watch That 90s Show on Netflix? At the moment there is no official release date of the spin-off, but you can read what to watch on the streaming platform in the next few days.