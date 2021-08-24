Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in December 2021

It’s time to take a look at the Netflix Originals launching worldwide in 2021 on Netflix. Below, we will share with you the list of films and TV series that will be released exclusively for the whole of December 2021.

The end of the year will be very busy with some of the biggest blockbuster movies on Netflix and TV series ending this year. To learn more about Netflix this fall, check out our Fall 2021 film preview and our previews for October and November.

Netflix Originals in English will be released in December 2021

dog power

Coming to Netflix: December 1

leaning heavily for awards season, dog power He sees a huge cast of actors for a brand new western love story that will also be released in theaters.

Benedict Cumberbatch will play Phil Burbank, a farmer who thinks he will never find love, but changes course with a visit from his brother.

dog power Directed by Jane Campion and based on the novel by Thomas Savage.

Shaun the Sheep: The Journey Before Christmas

Coming to Netflix: December 3

Aardman features another entry in the animation shaun the sheep Privilege with this special Christmas.

unforgivable

Coming to Netflix: December 10

This drama will be directed by Nora Fingscheidt with the titles Sandra Bullock and John Berthal. Bullock will play Ruth Slater, a woman who has just been released from prison and seems unable to move forward.

The film has also been released in theaters from November 24th.

the magician (season 2)

Coming to Netflix: December 17

Perhaps the biggest streak of the month is round two with Geralt in shape the magician season 2.

Here’s what we can expect from Season 2:

Geralt of Rivia, convinced that Yennefer’s life was lost in the Battle of Suden, takes Princess Cirella to the safest place he knows, her childhood home in Ker Morhen, as the continent’s kings, elves, mortals and demons fight. for supremacy outside its walls. he has to protect the girl from something even more dangerous: the mysterious power you hold within you. “

do not try

Coming to Netflix: December 24th

The most anticipated movie on Netflix this year is Adam McKay’s first film project with Netflix in the form of Not Looking Forward.

The film, hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, will see two scientists traveling the world trying to convince everyone that the end is near.

Shortly before the film’s release on Christmas Eve, Netflix will premiere the film in theaters on December 10th.

the missing daughter

Coming to Netflix: December 31st

The year completes one of Netflix’s brightest stars of the awards season they hope to get.

The film is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut with Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

Return to the hinterland

Coming to Netflix: to be announced later

This Netflix Animation in-house project is among the most anticipated animated films coming from Netflix to date. The film flips the script around the characteristics you’d expect from the zoo’s animals and sees an unexpected crew escape their enclosures.

Voice actors recruited for the film include Jay Pearce, Eric Bana, Isla Fisher, Jackie Weaver, Wayne Knight, and Rachel House.

song bar

Coming to Netflix: to be announced later

Valerie Weiss will direct this romantic comedy with Julie Bowen, Jackson Rathbone and Nick Thon.

The film centers on a young girl who sadly destroys a mixtape her mother gave her and sets out on a journey to find the songs she was on.

one all the way through

Coming to Netflix: to be announced later

Romantic comedy with Michael Urey and Kathy Najimi.

It comes from Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and is about a man named Peter who convinces his friend to join him for the Christmas holidays and pretend to be in a relationship.

The cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Robertson, Luke MacFarlane and Barry Bostwick.

Netflix Originals in a language other than English will be released in December 2021

Stealing money (Season 5 – Volume 2)

Coming to Netflix: December 3

that’s all. The end of one of the biggest Netflix series in its history so far. It was a long way to go for the gang that robbed some of Spain’s most historic banks, but the robbery has to stop.

With the first half of season 5 approaching in early September, you’ll receive the final batch of episodes in early December to complete a truly epic but unfinished series. Netflix is ​​actively shooting a Korean version for the remainder of 2021.

Asakusa Kid

language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: December 9

This Japanese drama is based on a novel by Takeshi Kitano set in the 1960s about a young man who drops out of school to start his artistic career. He soon found a concert following one of Japan’s most famous artists.

The film is directed by Gekidan Hitori.

the hand of God

language: Italian

Coming to Netflix: December 15

Paolo Sorrentino writes and directs this drama about a young man who grew up in Naples in the 1980s.

A thousand kilometers from Christmas

language: Spanish (Spain)

Coming to Netflix: to be announced later

This family-friendly Christmas movie kicks off in December 2021 and is about a man in his thirties who finally gives in to the Christmas spirit.

With Tamar Novas, Peter Vives, Veronica Forky and Andrea Ross.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Ocean of stone)

language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: to be announced later

Netflix will be the exclusive streaming home for the brand new season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure In most regions of the world. Stone Ocean will be the fifth season of the hit anime show running since 2012.