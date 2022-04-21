Netflix plans changes to shared passwords to win back subscribers

Given the drop of 200,000 subscribers in the January-March 2022 quarter, Netflix is ​​preparing changes with which it will seek to recover the momentum lost in the last year. Now the platform is studying changes it has resisted for years, such as reducing the number of shared passwords and create a Low-cost, ad-supported service.

The changes announced on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 are intended to help Netflix regain lost momentum.

Most of the quarantines associated with the pandemicwhich triggered audiovisual consumption, have withdrawn and rivals with big budgets such as Apple and Disney they began to take away part of its large audience with their own streaming services.

The customer base fell and it was the first recorded contraction in the six years since the service has been available in much of the world apart from China.

Netflix left Russia

The decline is due in part to Netflix’s decision to leave Russia in protest of the war against Ukraine, which meant losing 700,000 subscribers. The company estimates that it will lose another 2 million subscribers in the current quarter April-June 2022.

This decline also affected another pillar of Netflix: its investors. After posting disappointing results, the company’s shares fell more than one 25% in trading after the close on Tuesday.

The decline continued in early trading on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, with Netflix shares set to lose more than half their value this year, wiping some $150 billion from investors in less than four months.

The company estimates that some 100 million households around the world access their service for free thanks to the account of friends or family, including 30 million in the United States and Canada.

Changes to add subscribers

To encourage more people to pay their bill, the company will expand a system it has tested in three countries Latin Americans: Chile, Costa Rica Y Peru.

In these nations, customers can extend their service to another home at a reduced price. In Costa Rica, for example, Netflix fees range from $9 to $15 a month, but subscribers can openly share an account with another household for $3.

On how an ad-supported service would work or how much it would cost, Netflix provided no further information.

While Netflix believes these changes will help it take advantage of its current 221.6 million subscribers worldwide, the changes also risk driving customers away to the point of canceling.

figures

In 2011, Netflix angered customers when it revealed plans to start charging for its then-fledgling streaming service. In the months after that change, Netflix lost 800,000 subscribers.

Netflix added 36 million subscribers during 2020, by far the highest annual growth since its streaming service debuted in 2007.

In the most recent quarter, Netflix lost 640,000 subscribers in United States and Canada, leading management to point out that most of its future growth will occur in international markets.

Netflix ended March 2022 with 74.6 million subscribers in the United States and Canada.