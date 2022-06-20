Netflix premiere time

The long-awaited chapters of The Umbrella Academy arrive, after a long waiting time for their fans. Know the release time on Netflix in your country!

the streaming service Netflix featured two major releases in the month, such as the new seasons of stranger things Y Peaky Blindersbut there is still the third installment of The Umbrella Academy. This is the return of the series after two years of waiting for its audience and it is believed that it will mark a new rage in the month within the platform. From what time will it be available?

The audiovisual industry had a big setback in recent times due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the adaptation of the homonymous comics written by Gerard Way was no exception. After a time without news, at the beginning of 2021 they resumed production and filming began, which came to an end in September of the same year, where the first important news was presented.

The plot of the new chapters is set in the present, after stopping the end of the world in 1963. The members of the Umbrella Academy return home convinced that they have prevented the apocalypse and repaired the timeline, but they realize that some things have changed. The Sparrow Academy appears there, with whom they immediately collide in a violent fight, but that will be the last concern. “Will the Umbrellas find a way to return to their pre-apocalyptic lives, or will this new world be more than just a slip in the timeline?”closes its official synopsis.

For this third part they will return with their respective characters: Elliot Page, Aidan Gallagher, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, Justin H. Min, Tom Hopper, Colm Feore, and Ritu Arya. The main cast will be joined by members of the Sparrow Academy, made up of justin cornwell (Mark), Britne Oldford (Fei), Jake Epstein (Alphonse), Genesis Rodriguez (Sloan) and cazzie david (Jaime).

+When does season 3 of The Umbrella Academy premiere?

According to official reports presented a few months ago, season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will be available on Netflix next Wednesday, June 22. There will be a total of ten new episodes and if you want to see them at the time of their launch and you are in Latin America, we tell you that you should get up early. ¡Check your schedule!

+What time does The Umbrella Academy 3 premiere?

Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 02:00AM

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 03:00AM

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 04:00AM

Spain: 09:00 AM