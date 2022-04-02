Netflix premieres a miniseries with a very mysterious plot that will surely catch you.

The platform is about to premiere a show that contains an interesting plot that will make viewers talk once they see its episodes. Look what it is!

the streaming service Netflix It has a varied library with multiple interesting content to watch, but one of the genres that most attracts the attention of subscribers around the world is the thriller. Soon, the platform will launch a series with this feature, but it has the addition that it will be limited, so it will have a few episodes.

Another important aspect of the shows at the time of their choice is their duration and that is why in recent years miniseries have gained ground in the consideration of viewers. One of the last to be all the rage was Inventing Anna and it is expected that in a few weeks a similar furore will be obtained with Anatomy of a Scandal or Anatomy of a Scandal. Know everything about this production!

Official synopsis: Part psychological thriller, part courtroom drama, this gripping series breaks into Britain’s elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth sits somewhere between justice and privilege. James and Sophia Whitehouse live in a happy and exclusive world. He is a minister of Parliament, he has a lovely family and his career seems to have no limits…until a scandalous secret unexpectedly comes to light. Lawyer Kate Woodcroft also has an impressive career path, and her accusations threaten to tear Westminster, the Whitehouses and their own self-esteem apart”.

This show based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan was created, produced and scripted by David E. Kelley and Melissa James, who were on the side responsible for Big Little Lies, House of Cards and The Americans, among other outstanding fictions. Among his main cast we find Sienna Miller (Sophie Whitehouse) Michelle Dockery (Kate Woodcroft) Rupert Friend (James Whitehouse) Naomi Scott (Olivia Lytton) and Ben Radcliffe (James Whitehouse Young).

+When does Anatomy of a Scandal premiere?

According to the platform statement, the miniseries Anatomy of a Scandal will be available on Netflix from April 15, 2022. In total they will be six one-hour episodes eachwhich makes it an ideal option to see it in a single day or on a weekend.