Netflix Premieres: All the Movies Coming in March 2022 – Movie News

‘The Adam Project’, ‘Stroke of Luck’ and ‘Black Crab’ are some of this month’s featured feature films.
Netflix has prepared a perfect month of March for the most movie buffs. Over the next 31 days, numerous films for all audiences will be added to the streaming giant’s catalogue. The science fiction drama, The Adam Project, with Ryan Reynolds as the protagonist is one of the most appealing novelties.
Another of the tapes that you cannot lose sight of is Stroke of luck, a ‘thriller’ with a luxury cast led by Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins and Jason Segel. In addition, this month you can see the dramas Black Crab, Lost in the Arctic and Ruby’s rescue.
Then you can check all movies premiering on netflix in march 2022.
NETFLIX ORIGINAL MOVIES
lost in the arctic
lost in the arctic is the title of one of the novelties that arrive this month on Netflix. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) are the protagonists of this film that takes us to the cold Greenland of 1909. There, two explorers from the Danish Alabama Expedition undertake a dangerous mission that could change the course of history. But first they must overcome all kinds of adversities on their way, weather and personal.
Premiere: March 2
weekend in croatia
the thriller weekend in croatia, with Leighton Meester as the protagonist, is another of the original films that Netflix premieres this month. The film introduces us to Beth and Kate, two friends traveling to Croatia to enjoy a weekend together. Everything they had planned falls apart when Kate disappears without a trace, and Beth becomes the prime suspect.
Premiere: March 3rd
the adam project
Ryan ReynoldsZoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner are the protagonists of the adam project, the science fiction adventure film directed by Shawn Levy that premieres on Netflix this March. The film follows Adam, a man who must travel back in time to the past to reunite with his teenage self. Adam has it in his hand to save humanity, but for this he must contact the young version of his father.
Premiere: March 11th
Ruby’s Rescue
Premiere: March 17
Another of the original feature films that premiere on the platform is the ‘thriller’ Stroke of luck. Starring Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins and Jason Segel, the film takes place in the vacation home of a millionaire technology tycoon. Seeing that it is empty, a mysterious man decides to sneak into it. What he did not expect was that the billionaire and his wife would appear by surprise to enjoy a few days off.
Premiere: March 18th
black crab
Premiere: March 18th
Netflix Premieres: All the series arriving in March 2022
- Pirates: The Last Treasure of the Crown
Premiere: March 2
- The paradise that survives: A family legacy
Premiere: March 3rd
Premiere: March 4
Premiere: March 4
Premiere: March 8
Premiere: March 9
- Marilyn has black eyes
Premiere: March, 15th
Premiere: March, 15th
- Until we meet again
Premiere: March 18th
- Ephemeral as the cherry blossom
Premiere: March 24th
OTHER PREMIERE FILMS
Premiere: March 3rd
Premiere: March 4
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
- Pink String and Sealing Wax
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
- I was the double of Montgomery
Premiere: March 5th
- The hundred million girl
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
- Doctor Cordelier’s testament
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 5th
Premiere: March 11th
Premiere: March 12
Premiere: March 12
Premiere: March 12
Premiere: March 12
Premiere: March 14
If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter