Netflix premieres for the month of July 2022: Series and movies

Netflix premieres have been revealed. The month of July It comes with great surprises for lovers of series and movies, promising a truly unforgettable summer.

Surely some of these titles you already have well contemplated in your calendar, but there is still much more to discover in terms of original productions and external to the platform catalog. Discover here everything new for the month that is about to begin.

Netflix releases for July 2022

Series premiering on Netflix in July 2022

Lizeth Selene as Andi Agosti in Rebel.Mayra Ortiz/NETFLIX

This is a great month to dive into the premieres of the streaming service. We receive July with the outcome of Stranger Things season 4 that so much noise has generated in social networks. In the same line of science fiction, we continue with resident Evil in its serial version and, moving on to Mexican productions, we have the long-awaited Season 3 of Control Z and Season 2 of Rebel.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (1st of July) Control Z: Season 3 (July 6th) Business is business (July 6) Boo, Bitch (July 8) How to design an erotic room (July 8) The longest night (July 8) Woo, an extraordinary lawyer (July 13) tuning. Season 3 (July 13) resident Evil (July 14) VIP Wishes (July 15) A place to dream. Season 4 (July 20) Soul Alchemy (July 23) From junk to carloads. Season 4 (July 27) Dream remodels. Season 3 (July 27) Rebel. Season 2 (July 27th) Mismatched (July 29)

Movies premiering on Netflix in July 2022

The Canadian actor stars in The Gray Man, Netflix’s most expensive production, with a budget of 200 million dollars. Netflix.

The big bets of July are evident: To begin with, Persuasion, the adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel starring Dakota Fanning; in second place, The Gray Manwith a cast of authentic ‘A-Listers’ of today in Hollywood.

The Theory of Everything (July 1) Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (July 1) Hello, goodbye and everything that happened (July 6) Malnazidos (July 11) Mirreyes vs. Godinez (July 13) Persuasion (July 15) Too Big for Fairy Tales (July 18) Live is Life (July 18) The Gray Man (July 22) The Illusionists: Nothing Is What It Seems (July 26) Wounded Hearts (July 29)

All documentary releases in July 2022: