Netflix premieres for this Wednesday, May 11

We have reached the middle of the week and with it the premieres to the famous Netflix platform, getting closer and closer to the weekend where we can enjoy all the news without any problem.

Today you can fill yourself with mystery and strategy, because to be true Netflix has come with everything.

For this Wednesday, May 11, the platform with the red logo has prepared a series and a movie for its millions of subscribers to spend a marathon afternoon full of mystery and strategy.




So if you no longer know what else to see within its extensive catalog, you will surely want to check these details of today’s releases on the platform.

one

42 days in the dark (SERIES)

Amid a media storm and police investigation, a woman leads the search for her missing sister.

Inspired by a real case.

two

The weapon of deception (MOVIE)

Two British intelligence officers devise a plan to fool the Nazis and change the course of World War II.

Based on a true story.

