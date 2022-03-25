Netflix premieres in April 2022: here the complete list

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

something has to happen

we the animals

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (Netflix movie)

Battle: Freestyle (Netflix Movie)

The Bubble (Netflix movie)

Captain Nova (Netflix Family)

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (Netflix Comedy)

Forever Out of My League (Netflix Movie)

Get Organized with The Home Edit Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Last Bus (Netflix Family)

Tomorrow (Netflix Series)

Trivia Quest (Netflix Series) (new episodes daily)

Available April 4

Better Call Saul, Season 5

Available April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (Netflix comedy)

Available April 6

Furious (Netflix Movie)

The Green Moms Club (Netflix series)

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (Netflix Documentary)

Michela Giraud The truth, I swear! (Netflix comedy)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move (Netflix series-new episodes weekly)

Available April 7

Queen of the South, Season 5

Back to Space (Netflix Documentary)

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Netflix Documentary)

Available April 8

Barbie It Takes Two, Season 1

Dancing on Glass (Netflix Movie)

Dirty Lines (Netflix Series)

Elite Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Green Eggs and Ham, Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Metal Lords (Netflix Movie)

Tiger & Bunny 2 (Netflix Anime)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Netflix Movie)

Available April 9

My Release Notes (Netflix Series)

Our Blues (Netflix Series)

Available April 10

The call

Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler is one of the Netflix releases in April 2022. Open Road Films

Available April 12

Hard Cell (Netflix Series)

The Creature Cases (Netflix Family)

Available April 13

Almost Happy Season 2 (Netflix series)

Our Great National Parks (Netflix Documentary)

Lasuegra (Netflix Series)

Today We Fix the World (Netflix Movie)

Available April 14

Ultraman Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Available April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix Series)