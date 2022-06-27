Netflix premieres in July 2022: all the movies and series that arrive on the platform – Tvshow – 06/27/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

July is about to arrive and it will step strong as far as streaming is concerned, since on its first day, Netflix will launch the second part of the fourth season of Stranger Things. The first arrived on May 27 and revived the passion for the most popular series on the platform, which is preparing for its outcome; in the new episodes a great show is promised.

Also expected for July are the returns of Z-Controlwith its season 3, and from Rebel with the second cycle; they will arrive on the 6th and 27th, respectively.

And among the strong premieres of the service stand out boo bitchyouth series with Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) about two best friends seeking popularity, when one of them becomes a ghost; the spanish thriller The longest night (both on 8); and the series resident Evil, based on the renowned horror saga. Released on the 14th.

Next, the Series Coming to Netflix in July:

1st of July

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (original)

July 6th

Z-Control (season 3, original)

Business are business (original)

July 8

boo bitch (original)

Captain (season 2, original)

How to design an erotic room (original)

The longest night (original)

July 13

tuning (season 3, original)

Woo, an extraordinary lawyer (original)

July 14

resident Evil (original)

July 15

Sunrise (original)

Farzar (original)

VIP Wishes (original)

Manifest (seasons 1, 2 and 3)

July 20th

A place to dream (season 4, original)

Passion of Hawks (season 2)

Home

July 23th

alchemy of souls (original)

July 27th

Rebel (season 2, original)

Dream remodels (season 3, original)

28 of July

keep breathing (original)

July 29

mismatched (original)

Fanatic (original)

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (season 2, original)

Righteous Cheerleaders: A Get Even Series (original)

cinema the movies to come

July will also be a month of interesting offers as far as cinema is concerned. It will arrive, for example, the highly promoted the gray manone of the house’s strong bets for 2022. It is an action story that brings together Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms; directed by the Russo brothers (those of avengers) and will premiere on the 22nd.

In addition, the teen film will be released on the 6th Hello, goodbye and everything that happened; 8, children’s entertainment sea ​​monster; the 15, the period romantic comedy Persuasion, with Dakota Johnson; and, among other novelties, on the 27th Pipe. It is the return of Luisana Lopilato to the character of Manuela Pelari, in the closing of the trilogy of Loss Y The hunch.

And Argentine films will be added to the catalog such as brave time either No returnthe award-winning the theory of everything Y Lara Croft Tomb Raiderwith one of the key roles of Angelina Jolie.

Next, the Movies Coming to Netflix in July:

1st of July

the theory of everything

good guys

Public Enemies

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life

No Man’s Land: Sicario

3rd of July

The meaning of life

July 6th

Hello, goodbye and everything that happened (original)

brave time

July 8

sea ​​monster (original)

July 11

Malnazidos (original)

July 13

If you know how I get, why invite me? two

July 15

Persuasion (original)

July 18

Live is Life (original)

July 20th

Thursday’s widows

No return



July 22

the gray man (original)

July 26

The illusionists: nothing is what it seems

July 27th

Pipe (original)

28 of July

Beard, hair and mustache (original)

July 29

wounded hearts (original)

July 31st



more news Documentaries, specials and more

July 6th

The girl in the photo (original)

my daughter’s killer (original)

12th of July

how to change your mind (original)

July 13

DB Cooper: where are you? (original)

Shimon Peres: the Nobel Prize winner who never stopped dreaming (original)

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak

July 26

Street Food: USA (original)

July 27th

The most hated man on the internet (original)

animation children and anime

For children:

July 7th

Karma’s world (season 3, original)

July 8

Pokémon Masters Travel (part 3, original)

Thomas & Friends: Full Steam Trains

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Warrior (original)

July 18

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (original)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read (original)

July 21

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (season 5, original)

July 25

Gabby’s dollhouse (season 2, original)

Anime:

July 4th

my uncle is from another world (original)

July 7th

Vinland Saga

July 22

One Piece: new episodes

July 29

Detective Conan: Zero’s Teatime (original)