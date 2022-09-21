Netflix Premieres in October: “The Angel of Death”, “The School of Good and Evil”, “The Sisters” and more

“The Midnight Club” is a new horror series from Mike Flanagan. (Netflix)

For the days of October, Netflix prepares a content offer of movies, series, documentaries and animated productions for children and adults. Among the highlights of the month are The angel of Deaththe thriller starring Jessica Chastain Y Eddie Redmayne; young adult novel adaptation The novel of good and evil; the south korean series The sisters (Little Women); and the final season of Derry Girls. Check out the full release list here:

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The 13 trapped: how we survived in a cave in Thailand – October 5th

A documentary detailing the case of a Thai youth soccer team that was trapped in the Tham Luang caves and survived to tell the tale.

Togo – October 5th

“A man who cares for cars must protect his territory when dealers try to force him and his friends to sell drugs on the streets,” the synopsis details.

Mr. Harrigan’s phone – October 5th

Based on the short story by Stephen King, the film follows a boy who develops a friendship with an elderly millionaire and both share a great love of reading. One day, the old man dies, but his connection is maintained, even from beyond the grave through a telephone that he gave him before his death.

Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland star in the horror film based on the story that was part of the anthology “Blood Rules”. (Netflix)

unsolved mysteries – October 5th

The modern version of the documentary will premiere more episodes about surprising and mysterious cases that have never been solved.

Aftershocks: the earthquake on Everest and Nepal – October 6

“Testimonies of the survivors and real images give shape to this emotional docuseries about the deadly earthquake that shook Nepal in 2015”, this is how the documentary genre title is described in the service streaming.

the midnight club – October 7

the horror master mike flanagan directs this fiction based on the homonymous novel by Christopher Pike which was published in 1994. The plot focuses on a psychiatric hospital for adolescent patients, they make a pact that will complicate their lives later: the first to die will have to communicate from the afterlife.

This is the fourth fiction by Mike Flanagan that will reach the streaming giant. (Netflix)

the redemptive team – October 7

Documentary about the US men’s basketball team seeking to win gold at Beijing 2008 after a heavy loss at the 2004 Olympics.

Derry Girls Season 3 – October 7

The Irish teen comedy comes to an end with the third and final season. In the 1990s, Northern Ireland is ready for a new phase and so are the group of secondary school boys who have lived in a very difficult environment until now, but without losing their grace and youthful spirit.

The luckiest girl in the world – October 7

Mila Kunis stars in the thriller centered on a New York writer who comes to grips with her traumatic past when she meets a crime documentary filmmaker.

Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to upend the life she has designed to perfection. (Netflix)

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes – October 7

According to the official synopsis, the documentary miniseries “about the multiple murderer Jeffrey Dahmer and His 17 Victims is executive produced by Joe Berlinger.”

The sisters – October 8th

Inspired in little womenthe classic novel Louisa MayAlcott, the South Korean series tells the story of three sisters who grow up in abandonment and poverty. Suddenly, when they see the possibility of appropriating an amount of money, they will find themselves in the middle of a conspiracy of powerful millionaires.

The South Korean series is loosely inspired by “Little Women,” the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott. (Netflix)

Belascoaran – October 12 °

Héctor has failed in his marriage, but he won’t let the same happen with his detective work. His first case will be to catch a serial killer in 1970s Mexico City.

The curse of Bridge Hollow – October 14th

Read here about this new film set in the time of Halloween: “A dad who hates Halloween ends up helping his daughter save the city when a mischievous spirit brings the decorations to life and unleashes chaos.”

The school of good and evil – October 19

Sophie and Agatha are best friends, and this bond they share is put to the test when they are sent to the magical schools of fairy tale heroes and villains. The only problem is that both have fallen into places where they think they don’t belong, since one dreams of being a princess and the other wants to become a dark witch. Charlize Theron Y Kerry Washington make up the main cast.

One night, under a blood red moon, an irresistible force transports Sophie and Agatha to the School of Good and Evil… (Netflix)

notre dame – October 19

The 2019 Notre Dame fire is brought to the small screen through a dramatic series inspired by the testimonies of the firefighters who attended the tragedy.

Curiosities of Guillermo del Toro – October 25

The Mexican filmmaker, winner of the Oscar for the shape of wateris the creative mind behind this gloomy collection of sinister tales.

Eight horror stories produced by the talented Mexican director. (Netflix)

Fugitive: the curious case of Carlos Ghosn – October 26th

“From his rise as a business tycoon to losing international fame, this crime documentary examines the story of Carlos Ghosn,” says the official synopsis.

The angel of Death – October 26th

Jessica Chastain Y Eddie Redmayne star in this intriguing dramatic film based on true events. The story is about a nurse who begins to investigate one of her co-workers at the hospital. She suspects that he has a double life as a health professional and a serial killer.

“The Angel of Death” stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. (Netflix)

my encounter with evil – October 28

Through horrifying real testimonies, three women reveal how they faced evil through possession, infestation and exorcism.

I harass – October 28

“This series presents the profiles of stalkers who tell, in their own words, how ‘love’ became a deadly obsession,” says the documentary’s premise.

Wendell and Wild – October 28

Keegan‑Michael Key Y jordan peele lend their voices to two demon brothers who escape to the underworld in this animated film production.

Two demon brothers, Wendell and Wild, must confront their archenemy, the demon-hunting nun Sor Helly, and her two acolytes, goth teens Kat and Raul. (Netflix)

Animated productions coming to Netflix in October

A boss in diapers – October 1st

Weird bugs – October 7

The Spirit Guards of the Forest – October 10th

Exception – October 13

the romance killer – October 27th

KEEP READING:

Dahmer is now available on Netflix: know the true story of this murderer

Manolo Caro returns to the series with Sacred Familyhis new project for Netflix

That’s how it is Sonic Prime Netflix’s new animated series based on the popular video game