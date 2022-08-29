Netflix premieres September 2022 in Mexico: what series, movies and documentaries arrive in the new month? | tdex revtli | ANSWERS

Just days before the start of September, Netflix is preparing to please its subscribers with new content, which comes with original material from the same platform and with other great titles from films, documentaries Y series.

To start with the list of upcoming releases, arrive ‘Blonde‘, which will star actress Anne of Arms putting on the skin of Marilyn Monroethis film that will be released on September 28.

Below, we present all the premieres that the platform will offer during September for Mexico and the rest of Latin Americaincluding your news regarding documentaries.

FILMS RELEASING IN SEPTEMBER

‘Romance in Verona’ | September 1st

| September 1st ‘Duck season’ | September 7th

| September 7th ‘End of the Road’ and ‘Bad Girls’ | September 9

| September 9 ‘The invisible man’ | September 14

| September 14 ‘Zombieland: Shot of Grace’ | September 15

| September 15 ‘Rematch Now’ | 16 of September

| 16 of September ‘I Was Famous’ | 16 of September

| 16 of September ‘lou’ | September 23

| September 23 ‘A Jazz Player in the Key of Blues’ | September 23

| September 23 ‘Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy’ | 24th September

| 24th September ‘Blonde’ | September 28

| September 28 ‘rainbow’ | September 30th

SERIES PREMIERE IN SEPTEMBER

‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ | Season 7 | September 1st

| Season 7 | September 1st ‘Diary of a Gigolo’ | September 7th

| September 7th ‘Cobra Kai’ | Season 5 | September 9

| Season 5 | September 9 ‘The King, Vicente Fernandez’ | September 14

| September 14 ‘Holy’ | 16 of September

| 16 of September ‘Destiny: The Winx Saga’ | | Second season | 16 of September

| | Second season | 16 of September ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ | Season 8 | September 20

| Season 8 | September 20 ‘Iron Chef: Mexico’ | September 21st

| September 21st ‘Dynasty’ | Season 5 | 24th September

| Season 5 | 24th September ‘The Empress’ | September 29th

DOCUMENTARIES PREMIERE IN SEPTEMBER