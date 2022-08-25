Netflix premieres: Series and movies for September 2022

It’s true, Netflix premieres for August they were like a little vacation break for everyone. Without so many renowned productions under its belt or so many surprising titles, it is clear that the streaming giant planned its most anticipated releases for the months that mark the end of this 2022. And, as we approach those dates, we can say that Netflix had several aces up his sleeve, which we can see throughout this month on the small screen. And boy are there some we were looking forward to.

Here we review all the premieres of series and movies that arrive in September 2022

Netflix releases for September 2022

Series premiering on Netflix in September 2022

Devrim Lingnau and Philip Proissant are Elisabeth, Sissi of Bavaria and Emperor Franz Joseph, in Netflix’s adaptation of the life of the Austro-Hungarian Empress. Netflix.

Within the series we come from a month in which Sandman shook streaming with its fantastic narrative based on the homonymous graphic novels, as we said, August was a month of quality and not quantity. While September seeks to continue under that pattern, but moving to the historical plane, leaving us titles that will undoubtedly give us something to talk about as The Empressthe German series based on the real life of Sisi from Austria or the bioseries of the legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández with The King, Vicente Fernandez.

Clearly, although our expectation is focused on the series mentioned above, we cannot help but be excited about the arrival of another season of cobra kai, demonstrating with this fifth installment that the series that came off the classic of the 80s, has settled quite well on the platform. And, if we talk about reality shows –thus rounding up all the genres– the arrival of Iron Chef: Mexico It is that necessary turn of the theme of cooking competitions in the North American country.

Movies premiering on Netflix in September 2022

Our eyes are on Blonde! for sSeptember 2022, Netflix He has put all his efforts into several films that we have been waiting and speculating about for months. Clearly Blondie –Blonde, in Spanish– is the strong card of the streaming giant and one of the most anticipated films not only of the month, but of the entire year. With a Anne of Arms playing the hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe.