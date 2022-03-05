Netflix Premieres: The Movies Arriving March 7-13 – CINEMABLEND

‘The Adam Project’, with Ryan Reynolds as the protagonist, is the most outstanding title that arrives on the platform this week.





The second week of March has been chosen by Netflix to premiere one of its great film productions for this 2022. It is The Adam Project, the science fiction film directed by Shawn Levy. In addition to its surprising plot -a man has to travel back in time to ask his teenage self for help-, the film’s attraction is its spectacular cast led by Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner.

Along with this premiere, the ‘streaming’ service also adds other titles to its catalogue, among which the originals The desire in me and A shadow in my eye stand out.

Then you can check the movies that premiere on Netflix from March 7 to 13.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL MOVIES

the adam project



the adam project is the title of the original science fiction movie that premieres on Netflix this week. starred by Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garnerand with shawn levy behind the scenes, the film introduces us to Adam, a time traveler who lives in the year 2050. In one of those time trips he has lost track of the woman of his life, Laura; and as if that were not enough, his ship loses control and takes him to the past, to the year 2022. There, he will meet his 12-year-old self, who becomes a fundamental piece to return to his time and find Laura.

Premiere: March 11th

The desire in me







Another of the novelties that is incorporated into the platform’s catalog this week is the musical drama, The desire in me. The story follows Kalina Jędrusik, a dancer who is going through her best professional moment. Everything goes wrong when a powerful businessman, with whom she refused to go out, threatens to ruin her career.

Premiere: March 8

a shadow in my eye







The drama a shadow in my eye It will also be available on Netflix over the next seven days. Based on real events, the film is set in World War II and takes us to Copenhagen. There, the life of several individuals changes drastically after the explosion of a bomb in a school in broad daylight, with dozens of children inside.

Premiere: March 9

OTHER PREMIERE FILMS

