Netflix premieres The School of Good and Evil on the eve of Halloween

Perhaps one of the most anticipated releases of October 2022, The School of Good and Evil is the most recent literary adaptation of Netflixas it is based on the homonymous novel by Soman Chainani, a quite funny and fanciful story from which Disney’s youth success, Descendants (2015-19), draws inspiration.

official synopsis

This story follows best friends sophie (who longs to become a princess) and Agathe (who aspires to be a powerful witch), a couple of girls united by the strong desire to escape from their reality; what they get one night when the moon is painted as red as blood, and transports them to the School of Good and Evil.

And to highlight the irony of life, Sophie ends up being chosen for the School of Evilwhile Agatha arrives at the School of Good (yes, very much in the style of Alfea and Cloud Tower in Winx Club). These are the places where fairy tales begin, so you can see the descendants of well-known characters such as the Evil witch, Captain Hookor the King Arthur.

The solution to your problems? Surely you already know: a kiss of true love. However, everything gets complicated when a dark force emerges with the intention of destroying the school, and perhaps the entire world.

The dazzling cast of The School for Good and Evil

Without exaggeration, this Netflix original production has one of the most surprising casts, led by Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie, who are accompanied by the talent of Charlize Theron (Mad Max), Kerry Washington (Django Unchained) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere at the Same Time).

The rest of the cast includes Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Jamie Flatters (Avatar 2), Kit Young (Shadow and Bone), Peter Serafinowicz (Sing 2), Rob Delaney (The Man Who Fell the Earth), Patti LuPone (American Horror Story) and Rachel Bloom (Chip & Dale: To the Rescue).

The story is written by David Magee (writer of the controversial live-action The Little Mermaid) and Soman Chainani (writer of the novels on which the series is based); while it is directed and produced by Paul Feig, who among other things was in charge of Armed and Dangerous (2013), as well as A Small Favor (2018), a film that has started the development of its sequel, bringing back Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in the main roles. @worldwide