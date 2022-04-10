Netflix Premieres: The series that arrive from April 11 to 17 – Series news

The sequel to ‘The Cathedral of the Sea’, ‘The Heirs of the Earth’, and the legal drama ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ are two of the novelties that you can see on the platform this week.





This week, the giant of ‘streaming’ bets on its most seriéphile side and releases several interesting titles. One of the novelties these days is the Spanish drama The Heirs of the Earth, a sequel to The Cathedral of the Sea, starring Yon González and Elena Rivera.

This week the judicial drama Anatomía de un scandal is also added to the catalogue, with Sienna Miller as the protagonist; as well as the comedies Entre reja y reja and La mother-in-law who gave birth to you.

As if that were not enough, over the next seven days the anime Ultraman and the Argentine comedy-drama Almost Happy return to the platform.

Then you can check the series that premiere on Netflix from April 11 to 17.

Between fence and fence



Between bars and bars is the title of the British comedy that arrives this week on Netflix. The fiction created by and starring Catherine Tate follows Laura Wills, a woman who, after a season working as an event planner, becomes the new director of a female prison. In each episode, she is shown in a mockumentary way, as is the day to day of the inmates serving their sentence.

Premiere: April 12th

The mother-in-law who gave birth to you



Another of the new titles that lands this week in the platform’s catalog is the Brazilian comedy The mother-in-law who gave birth to you. The story follows Isadir, a woman who is overwhelmed at the beginning of the pandemic and decides to go live with her son, Carlos. The problem is that Carlos doesn’t live alone, and his wife, Alice, doesn’t think it’s such a good idea to have his mother-in-law at home. To try to get rid of her, Alice hatches a plan without knowing if it will work or not.

Premiere: April 13th

almost happy



The Argentine comedy Casi feliz returns to Netflix with its second season. The series follows Sebastián, a famous radio host, who faces a severe setback when he decides to end his marriage. In his day-to-day life, he tries to deal with the perfect world that he shows in his work facet, and the chaos in which he finds himself plunged in his personal life.

Premiere: April 13th

Netflix Premieres: All the series arriving in April 2022

ultra man



The Ultraman anime is also back with its second season. The fiction based on the homonymous manga by Eiichi Shimizu, follows Shinjiro Hayata, the son of the original Ultraman, Shin Hayata, who four decades after the feat of his father, must rid humanity of the threat of an alien race. . But he won’t do it alone, because he soon discovers that he’s not the only one with extraordinary powers.

Premiere: April 14th

The heirs of the earth



Netflix premieres this week the Spanish drama The Heirs of the Earth, the long-awaited sequel to The Cathedral of the Sea. yon gonzalez, Elena Rivera and Rodolfo Sancho lead the cast of the fiction set in Barcelona in the 14th century. The protagonist is Hugo Llor, the son of a deceased miner, who works for one of the most respected men in the city, Arnau Estanyol. Ever since he was a child, Hugo has dreamed of becoming a shipbuilder. But when the powerful Puig family enters the scene, Hugo sees his wishes in danger, due to an unfinished business with his mentor.

Premiere: April 15

Netflix Premieres: All the movies arriving in April 2022

anatomy of a scandal



Anatomy of a Scandal is the title of the judicial drama, starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend, which premieres on Netflix this week. The plot revolves around James, a politician from Westminster, who is facing a rape charge. Her wife Sophie believes that her husband is innocent, and will do everything possible to whitewash her wife’s public image. On the opposite side is Kate, the prosecutor in charge of the case, who wants James to receive the sentence he deserves.

Premiere: April 15

Premiere: April 12th

Majestic National Parks

Premiere: April 13th

Premiere: April 15

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter