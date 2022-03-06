Netflix Premieres: The series that arrive from March 7 to 13 – Series news

The fifth season of ‘The Last Kingdom’ and the anime ‘Kotaro lives alone’ are some of the fictions that are incorporated into the catalog of the ‘streaming’ service.





We enter the second week of March and as usual, Netflix offers you a wide selection of new series to enjoy in your free time. These next seven days two of its original fictions, The Last Kingdom and Queen of South, return to the platform. Both premiere their fifth season, which in the case of the first will be responsible for putting the finishing touch.

In addition, starting this week you will also be able to see Kotaro lives alone, the new Netflix original anime; and the latest from the creator of La casa de las flores, Manolo Caro, which opens under the title Once upon a time… but not anymore, and features Sebastián Yatra as the protagonist.

Then you can check the series that premiere on Netflix from March 7 to 13.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Kotaro lives alone

One of the new series that you will find this week on Netflix is ​​the anime Kotaro lives alone. Based on the homonymous manga by Mami Tsumura, the fiction tells the story of Kotaro, an orphan boy who decides to go live alone in the neighborhood where his favorite manga artist lives. The little one manages perfectly to lead an organized life and a good diet. Something that surprises the peculiar neighbors of him.

Premiere: March 10th

Once upon a time… but not anymore



This week comes to the platform the new fiction of Manolo Caro (the house of flowers), the romantic musical Once upon a time… but not anymore. Starring Sebastián Yatra, the series takes us to a remote place in the Kingdom of Spain. There lives a couple in love, who are forced to travel to another life to try to break the spell that has fallen on their homeland.

Premiere: March 11th

The Last Kingdom



This week The Last Kingdom returns to Netflix with its fifth and final season. This batch of episodes will show the outcome of the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), the Saxon warrior, raised as a Norman, who will be forced to face one of the biggest dilemmas of his life.

Premiere: March 9

Queen of the South

Another of the original series that returns to Netflix this week is Queen of the South, which premieres its fifth season. The new batch of episodes will show how the drug empire led by Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) continues to evolve.

Premiere: March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The documentary series The Andy Warhol Diaries is another of the novelties that arrives on the platform this week. Each episode recounts some of the different passages in the artist’s life, which he himself described in the diaries that came to light after his death.

Premiere: March 9

Potato and Potato (Season 3)

Premiere: March 8

Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts (Season 2)

Premiere: March 8

Queer Eye Germany (Reality TV)

Premiere: March 9

Love, life and a lot of other things

Premiere: March 10th

Life After Death (with Tyler Henry) (Reality TV)

Premiere: March 11th

Formula 1: The thrill of a Grand Prix (Season 4)

Premiere: March 11th