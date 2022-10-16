Netflix Premieres: This week a fantasy adventure, a successful horror thriller and a series that will shrink your heart

‘The school of good and evil’, ‘Us’ and ‘From scratch’ stand out among the novelties that arrive on the platform.





We premiere week and as usual Netflix brings you a succulent selection of novelties that you won’t be able to resist. If we look at the series catalog, these days the arrival on the platform of From Zero stands out, a romantic drama that will shrink your heart. In addition, you can enjoy the Colombian comedy Hasta que la plata nos separe, as well as the new seasons of Bárbaros and The Blacklist.

If you prefer to savor a good movie, this week The School for Good and Evil lands on Netflix, a fantasy story with Charlize Theron as the protagonist. As if that weren’t enough, the streaming giant adds successful titles to its catalog such as Us, Wild Nation and Alacrán in love.

Then you can check the series and movies that premiere on Netflix from October 17 to 23.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Right from the start



From scratch is the title of the original romantic comedy that arrives this week on Netflix. Starring Zoe Saldana, the fiction follows Amy, an American student who travels to Italy to further her art studies. Her life changes radically when she crosses paths with Lino, an Italian chef with whom she feels an immediate connection. The couple tries to adapt to their cultural differences, and decide to go one step further to say yes, I do. The illusion crumbles when Lino is diagnosed with a serious illness. Amy, devastated, is going to verify that despite belonging to different cultures, their families come together to give her all the necessary support to overcome this difficult situation.

Till money do us part



Another of the new series that you can find in the platform’s catalog this week is the Colombian Until silver separates us. The story follows Rafael and Alejandra, a salesman and a wealthy executive whose destinies come together after a traffic accident. Rafael’s inability to pay the costs of the accident forces him to start working for Alejandra. Their relationship goes from hate to love as they get to know each other.

OTHER PREMIERE SERIES

The Blacklist (Season 9)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL MOVIES

The school of good and evil



The catalog of films receives this week the new work as director of Paul Feig, The school of good and evil, a fantasy adventure with a star cast led by Charlize Theron, Rosie Graham, Sofia Wylie and Kerry Washington. The plot introduces us to Sophie and Agatha, two friends who are about to become part of The School of Good and Evil, a place where dozens of young people prepare to be heroes or villains of fairy tales. Their friendship is put at stake when their identities are inadvertently exchanged.

OTHER PREMIERE FILMS

Us



This week the horror ‘thriller’ also joins the platform’s extensive catalog Us. Directed by Jordan Peele, the film tells the story of Adelaide and Gabe, a couple who decide to spend a few days off with their children in a house near the beach. What seemed like it was going to be a dream vacation turns into a real nightmare when the first night there they discover that there is an identical version, but evil, of each member of the family.

