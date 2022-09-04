Netflix Premieres: This week a series that has been made to beg, a documentary about one of the biggest music festivals and a disturbing South Korean ‘thriller’

‘Sandman’, ‘The great fudge: Woodstock 1999’ and ‘Carter’ are some of the novelties that are incorporated into the platform’s catalogue.





Netflix has left one of its most powerful releases of the year for this first week of August. Of course, we are referring to Sandman, the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel saga of the same name. In addition, these days the platform also receives the docuseries La gran botched: Woodstock 1999, with which it continues to shape its extensive catalog of documentaries.

Let’s go now with the cinematographic novelties of the week, among which it is worth highlighting the romantic comedy What is Karma’s fault?, the Korean ‘thriller’ Carter and the animated film The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie.

Then you can check the series and movies that premiere on Netflix from August 1 to 7.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Sandman



This is the week chosen by Netflix to add Sandman to its catalogue, the long-awaited adaptation of the homonymous saga of graphic novels by Neil Gaman. Tom Sturridge takes on the role of Sueño, the king of dreams, who regains his freedom after decades of being held against his will. Determined to recover valuable objects from him, with which he is able to control the dream world, he embarks on a journey in which he will face some of his most powerful enemies.

Premiere: August 5

The Big Fudge: Woodstock 1999



The great fudge: Woodstock 1999 is the title of the new original docuseries that is added to the platform’s catalog this week. Through the testimonies of several of the attendees and some of the artists who performed at the event, the terrible events that marred the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Woodstock, the famous music festival held for the first time in 1969, are narrated.

Premiere: August 3rd

Netflix premieres August 2022 (series): This month one of the most anticipated fictions, the new Spanish ‘thriller’ and the third season of two old acquaintances

NETFLIX ORIGINAL MOVIES

What fault is karma?





netflix



the romantic comedy What fault is karma? It is one of the new movies that Netflix premieres these next few days. The plot follows Sara, a fashion designer who is going through a difficult time both professionally and personally. Unsuccessful at work or in love, Sara is sure that karma is responsible for everything. Her belief is confirmed when her little sister reappears in her life, who achieves everything she sets out to do. What Sara doesn’t know is that she is about to star in one of the most transcendental moments of her life.

Premiere: August 3rd

The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie





netflix



the animated film The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie It is another of the novelties that are added to the Netflix catalog this week. The famous galapagos quartet formed by Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo returns to face ruthless enemies, from another planet, who have come to Earth with the intention of destroying everything.

Premiere: August 5

Sump



the south korean film Sump is another of this week’s film novelties. The story centers on Carter, an agent who wakes up with no memory of who he is. Through the device placed inside his ear, Carter sets out on a dangerous mission to rescue a mysterious hostage.

Premiere: August 5

Netflix premieres August 2022 (films): This month one of vampires from the creators of ‘John Wick’, the third part of a successful drama and a powerful Spanish ‘thriller’

OTHER PREMIERE FILMS

Premiere: August 1

Premiere: August 1

Premiere: August 2nd

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter