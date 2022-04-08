Netflix prepares an intriguing documentary about the death of Marilyn Monroe

Netflix prepares two projects to honor Marilyn Monroe and the first to see the light will be an intriguing documentary about the death of the movie star, in the year that will be the 60th anniversary of his departure, which will surely open debates. all the details about The Marilyn Monroe Mystery: The Unreleased Tapes.

The documentary that It will arrive on the platform on April 27, It will be directed by Emma Cooper and produced by Library Films and seeks to reconstruct what her last days were like, through unreleased recordings of those who knew her best, such as director John Huston and the Hollywood elite, who reveal the most intimate side of her life full of glamor and excess.

As well, The Marilyn Monroe Mystery will reveal interviews from 1982, when the trial investigating his death was reopened. “The brighter the star, the darker the truth,” is the motto with which the project promises to be controversial. The trailer establishes several axes of analysis such as his link with John Fitzgerald Kennedy and the conspiracies that arose in this regard.

Blonde was not released and already triggers love and controversy

On the other hand, Netflix will release this year (no release date yet) Blondea biopic with Ana de Armas embodying the blonde who starred One Eve and two Adams. The film directed by Andrew Dominik is based on the book Kagome Like It Hot, by Joyce Carol, which delves into the traumas that Marilyn experienced in her childhood and adolescence and how they accompanied her in her adult life.

It should be noted that when Thierry Frémaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, saw the first cut of the film and wanted to screen it in the Out of Competition section, he declared that it was “beautiful”, but Netflix he refused to give him his premiere. from the middle World of Reel they described the film as “arthouse, vague and obtuse” and Dominik himself stated that it has little dialogue.

Furthermore, it transpired that Netflix and the director of the film would have had a strong argument over the rating of the production, over scenes of a rape and a “bloody menstrual cunnilingus”which could take away from Blonde the possibility of reaching the big awards ceremonies.