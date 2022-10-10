Netflix prepares its most original proposal for Halloween

The new trailer for Wendell and Will It’s been available for a few hours now. With the latest preview of this animated film, Netflix is ​​preparing for the arrival of Halloween and its corresponding consumption of horror movies. This new story directed by the creator of The Nightmare Before Christmas will hit the platform next October 28.

Wendell and Will centers on two demons who make a deal with a troubled orphan boy to gain entry to the world of the living. The cast of voices is spectacular, starting with the antagonistic beings of the story, who are brought to life by the filmmaker Jordan Peele and Keegan-Micheael Key. The protagonist girl is played by Lyric Ross while Angela Bassett lends the voice to the nun Helley, who will help these children with this problem that will terrifyingly affect the whole world. James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdu, Gary Gatewood, and Ving RhamesThey complete the cast.

This Netflix proposal will be directed by Henry Selick. The filmmaker returns to the stop motion technique, years after marking several generations thanks to feature films such as The Nightmare Before Christmas or The Worlds of Coraline, Selick seems in top form and very happy with the result and with its premiere at Festivals such as Animation Is Film next October 21: “Our made-in-the-USA stop-motion feature is many things; scary, funny, creepy, sad, and empowering, but most of all, it’s very, very original, so I can’t think of a better place for the premiere on North American soil than Animation Is Film. I hope you enjoy the show.”

Among the novelties provided by the new trailer for Wendell and Willthere is the unreleased song by rapper Doechii, titled I Told Em. The musical composer behind the film is Bruno CoulasOscar-nominated for The choir boys. The first impressions of the film after its preview at the Toronto Film Festival point to a successful return of the filmmaker, placing back on the map the genre that has brought the most joy to his filmography. It is not the only bet of the service either streaming for the expensive animation system, since in December, Netflix will release the Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro.