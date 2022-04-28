Netflix prepares proposal in mobile games

Netflix is ​​preparing to launch 50 video games throughout 2022. After announcing its intentions to explore the video game industry last year, the world’s most famous streaming service has hired several executives for its games division in recent years. months.

As reported by The Washington Post, Netflix is looking for content opportunities around video games, said a source familiar with the company’s plans.

The most recent move Netflix is that it will take the popular tabletop card game “Exploding Kittens” and produce a television show and mobile video game.

The latest reports on the incursion of Netflix in video games they arrive just when the company’s shares lost more than a third of their value. The streaming platform indicated that it lost 700 thousand subscribers after withdrawing from Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Netflix video games

While the company is focusing on creating more hit shows like “Squid Game” and “Bridgerton,” it is also buying game studios with a plan for the future.

“We’ve been making these small acquisitions to develop the knowledge and creative skills so we can make big profits”Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said.

Until now, Netflix has bought three game studios. In March, the acquisitions of Boss Fight Entertainment and Finnish developer Next Games were announced. In September 2021, the streaming service purchased the Night School firm.

The company will offer wax 50 mobile games by the end of 2022. Netflix mobile games will be able to be found on the App Store and Play Store, however, only Netflix users will be able to access the video games.

We recommend METADATA, RPP’s technology podcast. News, analysis, reviews, recommendations and everything you need to know about the technological world. To hear it better, #StayHome.