Netflix, present the new Italian stories

The new series embrace different genres and narrative worlds, unique stories told from unprecedented points of view that represent the most current, authentic and different image of our country. As such, some of the new series will be based on true stories; others will draw on the rich Italian literary heritage which remains an important reference point for building a wealth of stories. The goal is to give life to a storytelling that has the ability to entertain a varied audience, that it is challenging and gives vent to the imagination, that it explodes cultural taboos and tries to overcome them, that it says everything that has not been told so far.

The new Italian Netflix story opens at strongly current issues: Everything asks for salvation, loosely based on the novel of the same name by Daniele Mencarelli – winner of the Strega Giovani 2020 Award -, tells the strength and fragility of the younger generation through the shocking but formative experience of compulsory health treatment. Written by Francesco Bruni, who is also the director, Daniele Mencarelli, Daniela Gambaro, Francesco Cenni and produced by Picomedia, the series, which has just started shooting, will see Federico Cesari in the title role.

Rereading the present using the period drama key is another challenge Netflix sets out to tackle with Brigands And Lidia Poët (working title) – transporting us to other eras with innovative points of view, telling what was and what could have been.

Brigands is a modern, epic and action-packed tale, inspired by characters who really existed in post-unification Italy. A phenomenon so deeply rooted in Italian historical memory will however be declined and reinvented according to the unprecedented female gaze of Filomena, Michelina and Ciccilla, the heroines of the series. The series is produced by Fabula Pictures and written by the GRAMS * collective.

Lidia Poëtinstead, it will reveal in a light crime key a story unknown to the general public yet fundamental for the path of female emancipation: Lidia, played by Matilda De Angelis, is in fact the first lawyer in Italy, hindered by the law as a woman in fulfilling her mission , but stubborn in overcoming every obstacle. The series, which will start shooting on September 20, is created by Guido Iuculano, Davide Orsini, directed by Matteo Rovere and Letizia Lamartire and produced by Greenland.

And then space for anti-heroic narratives, as in Nemesis, which places ambiguous and enigmatic characters at the center of the story, in a constant game of mirrors. Produced by Indigo Film, the series is created by Alessandro Fabbri, Ludovica Rampoldi and Stefano Sardo.

Among the news, also important announcements related to one of the most anticipated upcoming titles: The lying life of adults, based on the book of the same name by Elena Ferrante, published by Edizioni E / O, written by Laura Paolucci, Francesco Piccolo, Elena Ferrante and Edoardo De Angelis and produced by Fandango. Confirmed Edoardo De Angelis as director and Valeria Golino in the role of Vittoria, the aunt of the protagonist Giovanna.

Tinny Andreatta – Vice President of Netflix Original Italian Series – said: “To be able to tell the world about Italy as it really is, in its authenticity, in its culture, in its beauty and contradictions, in its roots and infinite reserves of our imagination, through the voice of the best authors and directors, and take it to 190 countries is our great challenge: a challenge that we want to face together with our manufacturing partners and Italian talents. We want to represent a humanity of which it is possible to feel part, involved in fun, emotion, ideas and sharing: authentic, local and unique stories, but which can open up to the world“.

The new series join the Italian serial productions already announced and in various stages of production including Luna Park, out next September 30th; Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts, based on the homonymous book by Silvia Zucca; Tear off along the edges, the first animation series written and directed by Zerocalcare; Stuck by and with Ficarra and Picone and Fediliazione, inspired by the book by Marco Missiroli, finalist at the 73rd Strega Prize and winner of the Strega Giovani Prize.