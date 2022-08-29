Netflix presented the first preview of Background Noise, the new Noah Baumbach

Driver plays Jack Gladney, a Hitler studies professor at a Midwestern liberal arts college. In the original novel Gladney, his wife Babette (Greta Gerwig), and their children must deal with the “Toxic Airborne Event”, which drops chemical waste over their town and puts them all in danger. Raffey Cassidy, Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lars Eidinger, Don Cheadle Y Andre Benjaminbetter known as André 3000 from the hip-hop duo outkastThey complete the cast.

“May the days have no direction. Let the seasons change. Let’s not get ahead of schedule,” says Driver’s Gladney in the preview, before the sound of a gun being cocked indicates the title card.

Background Noise _ Official Preview _ Netflix.mp4 Netflix

Background Noise marks Baumbach’s first feature film with an adapted screenplay. DeLillo’s original novel was first published in 1985 through Viking Press and won the US National Book Award for Fiction that year.

Passage Pictures and Heyday Films are producing Background noisewith Netflix in charge of distribution. Baumbach, David Heyman and Uri Singer produce.

Netflix has not yet set an official release date for Background noiseand the preview ends with a simple “coming soon.”