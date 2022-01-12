Netflix programming for January 2022

The Christmas holidays are now behind us, but the long winter evenings still reserve numerous opportunities for us to devote ourselves to binge-watching with our TV series favorite, thanks also to Pay TV online and on-demand content.

Let’s find out what it offers us Netflix programming of January 2022 to cultivate our passion for movies and TV series.

The best Netflix titles in January 2022

Netflix offers an extremely large catalog and the titles are divided into different categories, among which there is also the Top 10 of the most viewed programs in Italy: in first place there is Stuck , the TV series starring Ficarra and Picone as two technicians who unfortunately find themselves at the scene of a crime.

starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, followed by the thriller miniseries and, to close the Top 10, the Italian film with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese. To see the extensive Netflix catalog you need to subscribe, there are three different options: the Base Plan it costs 7.99 euros per month and allows you to access from a single device at a time to see programs in SD quality; with the Standard Plan you go to a monthly fee of 12.99 euros to access from two devices at the same time and take advantage of the HD; the Premium plan includes 4K UHD quality and the ability to watch programs from up to four devices at the same time.

