Netflix publishes the top ten of its most viewed content: here is the ranking

Netflix publishes there top ten of its most viewed content among tv series and movies: let’s discover together the Ranking. Ted Sarandos, the new Netflix Co-CEO, has decided to be as transparent as possible with users to make them understand the decisions, whether renewal or not, made by the streaming platform. In the ranking we see the first season of Bridgerton, while in the movie category Tyler Rake (Extraction) and Bird Box contend for the podium.

The titles most viewed by users

Ted Sarandos, the company’s co-CEO and head of content, shared a first ranking in which the 10 most popular original films and 10 series are shown based on the number of accounts that had access to the title for at least 2 minutes in the first 28 days of publication in the catalog of the service.

by Sam Hargrave, released in Italy under the title of Tyler Rake, is the most watched film ever with 99 million users who have played the film for at least two minutes. Second place for the dystopian Bird Box with Sandra Bullock, seen by followed by the action thriller Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg, which has 85 million users. Among the TV series the Bridgerton season one, with 82 million users intent on following the eventful events of some noble English families. This is followed by the first part of Lupine, played by Omar Sy and immediately become a success, and the first season of The Witcher, with Henry Cavill, both seen 76 million accounts.

The contents that have accumulated the most hours in streaming

The second ranking shown by Ted Sarandos shows the most successful titles based on the total viewing hours achieved in the first 28 days of publication on Netflix.