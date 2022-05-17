Netflix ranking in Argentina: these are the most watched movies of the moment

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Netflix, although this implies an inconvenience: among such a variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, thinking about these new challenges, Netflix offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Netflix Argentina:

one. back to school

A thirty-seven-year-old woman wakes up from a twenty-year coma and returns to high school where she was once a popular cheerleader.

two. The perfect family

Lucía believes that she leads a model life and has everything under control. Since she got married, she put all her efforts into caring for her family, until she got what she believes is the height of the perfect woman; reaching fifty without cellulite, a son who idolizes you and a husband who has learned to close the lid. However, everything begins to collapse the day Sara appears, the girlfriend of her son; a young girl, free and foul-mouthed, who dynamites all the feminine values ​​in which Lucía fervently believes. From that moment is when she will discover that being perfect was not what she thought.

3. The weapon of deception

Year 1943, in the middle of World War II. Allied forces are determined to launch a definitive assault on Europe. But they face a major challenge: protect their troops from German firepower during the invasion and thus avoid a possible massacre. Two brilliant intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley, are tasked with setting up the most inspired and unlikely disinformation strategy of the war. A story inspired by true events based on a bestseller by Ben Macintyre.

Four. Sonic: The Movie

Sonic, the cheeky blue hedgehog based on the famous Sega video game series, will experience adventures and misadventures when he meets his human friend and police officer, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom will join forces to try to stop the plans of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who is trying to catch Sonic in order to use his immense powers to dominate the world.

5. incompatible 2

Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two policemen with very different styles, origins and careers. Many years ago they worked together, but life separated them. Now, this unlikely couple meets again in a new investigation that takes them to the French Alps. What seemed like a simple drug operation turns into a criminal case of dimensions, dangers and unexpected comic situations.

6. widows

Film adaptation of ‘The Widows’, a 1983 British miniseries, here set in present-day Chicago, about four women with nothing in common except a debt inherited from the criminal activities of their late husbands. Veronica (Viola Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo), decide to take charge of their destiny and conspire to forge a future with their own rules. With a script by Gillian Flynn (‘Gone Girl’).

7. police camera

The film tells how several police officers in Los Angeles are being tormented by a malevolent spirit, which is related to the murder of a young black man at the hands of two policemen, who after learning that they were recorded by a security camera that was destroyed for their concealment.

8. Our Father

After a woman’s home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she uncovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor.

9. Men in Black: International

The Men in Black have always protected Earth from the scum of the universe. Now they must tackle their greatest threat to date: an insider inside the organization.

10. Mother’s Love

José Luis (Quim Gutiérrez) has just been left standing at the altar and as if this were not enough, Mari Carmen (Carmen Machi), his mother, has insisted on accompanying him to the honeymoon with the excuse of not losing money. Every minute they spend in Mauricio, José Luis feels more unhappy and unsuccessful, while Mari Carmen has the time of her life, living all the experiences she had always wanted and revealing herself as the wonderful woman she really is and that her family does not see. .

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The splendor of Netflix

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Although started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018 it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest information released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand users, the strongest blow the company has received in 11 years. Among the causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company estimates that it will lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messageswhere participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

