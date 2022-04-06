Netflix ranking in Mexico: these are the most watched movies of the moment

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Netflix.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Netflix and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular from Netflix Mexico.

1. We’ll see

Santi (Emiliano Aramayo) is a boy who has had to deal with the separation of his parents, Rodrigo (Mauricio Ochmann) and Alejandra (Fernanda Castillo). They are bound to see each other from time to time, since they share their child’s time. One day they receive the news that Santi must undergo surgery to keep from losing his sight, so he makes a wish list to fulfill them together with his two parents, before the operation. Rodrigo and Alejandra must learn to live together, embarking (without suspecting it) on a journey that in the end will make it very difficult to separate again.

two. long live king julien

King Julien is back and he’s shaking his booty harder than ever! Discover the wild world of Madagascar as the king takes on the wildest jungle adventures in this comedy series. With his loyal friends Maurice and Mort, they meet a whole new cast of colorful animals, including the ambitious head of security Clover and the villainous Foosa. No one can stop this king from ruling with an iron fist…in the air…saying he just doesn’t care.

3. TheBoy

Greta (Lauren Cohan) is a young American woman who agrees to work as a nanny in England, fleeing from her past. To her surprise, the child she has to take care of is a life-size doll. In addition, in carrying out the work she has to follow very strict rules. When she is left alone, Greta disobeys the rules, which sets off a series of disturbing events that lead her to be convinced that the doll could be alive. (FILMAFFINITY)

Four. horsemen of justice

Military man Markus must return home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. Everything seems to be due to bad luck, until Otto, an expert in mathematics and also an injured train passenger, appears with his two eccentric colleagues, Lennart and Emmenthaler. Otto is convinced that someone is behind all this.

5. Captain Nova

A fighter pilot travels back in time to save the world from a future environmental disaster. But due to a side effect, she ends up becoming young again and no one will take her seriously.

6. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down bad guys, and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her by staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will change for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while discovering new clues about his past.

7. Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run

Despite his efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation among the other rabbits. Once he leaves the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where pranks are appreciated and tolerated, but his family comes looking for him to bring him back home.

8. Gemini

Henry Bogan, a contract killer, intends to retire because he feels old. However, there is someone who is not willing to let him because he has the mission to kill him: a younger, faster and stronger clone of him.

9. Close Enough

In this adult animated series, a married couple tries to stay in tune as they transition from partiers in their twenties to parents in their thirties.

10. Shrek

A long, long time ago, in a faraway swamp lived an intractable ogre named Shrek. But suddenly, one day, his absolute loneliness is interrupted by an invasion of amazing fairytale characters. There are little blind mice in his food, a huge, mean wolf in his bed, three homeless pigs, and many other incredible beings who have been deported from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad. In order to save the land from him and himself, Shrek makes a pact with Farquaad and embarks on a journey to get the beautiful princess Fiona to be the Lord’s bride. In such an important mission he is accompanied by a funny donkey, ready to do anything for Shrek. Everything except being quiet. Rescuing the princess from a lovesick dragon who breathes fire is going to be silly compared to what happens when the dark secret that the young woman kept is revealed.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Netflix in the war for streaming

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Even though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018, it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist and Elite.

According to the latest information released by the firm itself, the famous streaming platform closed 2021 leading the market having 221.84 million subscribers, which represented an increase of 9% compared to the 203.66 million it had at the end of 2020.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messageswhere participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

