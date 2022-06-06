Netflix ranking: these are the movies most watched by the American public

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Netflixwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Netflix United States:

1. Interceptor

An Army lieutenant uses her years of tactical training to save humanity from sixteen nuclear missiles launched against the US while a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station.

two. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins a quest to understand his parents’ disappearance, a quest that leads him directly to Oscorp, the lab of Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself on a collision course with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that will alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

3. The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) is San Diego’s most famous newscaster in the 1970s. When he learns that Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), an ambitious feminist reporter, is going to work with him, Ron agrees as long as the new one handles cat shows, cooking and other “girly” specialties. But Veronica is not willing to be a vase: she wants to sit behind the presenter’s table. From that moment on, it is no longer a confrontation, but an open war between the two.

Four. The street law

Lucas (Elijah Rodriguez) is a 14-year-old teenager who has been seduced by gang life in the city of Washington DC Despite this, he is clear that he will do everything possible to prevent his 10-year-old brother from following in his footsteps. When a veteran of the war in Afghanistan (Jean-Claude Van Damme) arrives in his neighborhood, Lucas sees a unique opportunity for him to become the guardian of his young brother.

5. Disappearance in Niagara Falls

After her mother’s death, a young woman returns home to Niagara Falls and becomes entangled in the memory of a kidnapping she claims to have witnessed as a child.

6. back to school

A thirty-seven-year-old woman wakes up from a twenty-year coma and returns to high school where she was once a popular cheerleader.

7. such for which

A Los Angeles wine company executive travels to an Australian sheep farm to land a big client, only to find herself working as a ranch hand and meeting a handsome winemaker.

8. RRR

A fictional tale of two legendary Indian revolutionaries and their journey far from home before they began fighting for their country in the 1920s.

9. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore), a very good boy from a very poor family, wins a contest, along with four other children from different parts of the world, to enjoy a day-long visit to the gigantic chocolate factory run by the eccentric Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp) and his crew of Oompa-Loompas. The factory looks like a fantastic and magical world full of different flavors, all very sweet.

10. Two dumbs so dumbs

Lloyd and Harry are two rather idiotic friends whose lives are a real mess. The first works as a limousine driver and the second is dedicated to transporting dogs. His situation becomes even more complicated when Lloyd falls in love with a wealthy girl who disappears leaving behind a briefcase. From that moment, Lloyd and Harry will undertake a trip across the country to return it to him.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Netflix and the streaming war

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018 it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest information released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand users, the strongest blow the company has received in a decade. Some causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company estimates that it will lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messageswhere participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

