Netflix: rapper Cardi B confirms her arrival in You season 4!

Good news ! Season 4 of the You series is coming to Netflix very soon. And for the first time, rapper Cardi B will be there! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

You: full box on Netflix

The series You is one of the great nuggets of Netflix. Released for the first time in 2018, it immediately won over subscribers to the video-on-demand service. You have to believe that the madness of Joe, played by Penn Badgley, intrigued more than one!

Former Gossip Girl actor therefore plays the role of a psychopath, ready to do anything to satisfy his passionate desires. He fell in love several times. And that led to dramatic events. This is a role that scares Penn Badgley.

So much so that it took him a long time to agree to play this character: “I couldn’t make up my mind, I was like, ‘I wish you the best, I hope you find someone. But I’m not sure I want to do that.’ ”

“For six months in the year, for potentially six years. So that’s how television works. It is very different from the cinema”. He then told the Vulture site that he hated his character: “I don’t like Joe. »

“A lot of actors say, ‘Don’t judge a character, you might end up liking it. Not me. It took every inch of my abilities to do my job (…) I feel like I’m detached from this character because I don’t like him. »

“I don’t feel like Joe. What interests me is the collaboration around this project and how people receive it. I’m sure I’m not going to defend Joe! »

Penn Badgley said "when cardi was on set everyone instantly just became a better mood" he also described cardi's character as "a strong powerful and loveable character"

Cardi B present in the series?

But even if he doesn’t love her, Penn Badgley has no choice but toe to get motivated for a season 4. Indeed, it arrives on February 10, 2023 on Netflix.

Indeed, Netflix announced the news on Twitter: “Hello Joe…Professor Joe. New life, new city: YOU season 4, February 10, 2023″.

This season promises to be rich in twists and turns, with new characters, like Cardi B. No, it’s not a joke! The American rapper is indeed present in the cast of the next season.

Several rumors had been hovering for weeks. Indeed, while the third season was being broadcast on Netflix, Cardi B had published the following message: “How Joe found my new house address? “.

She also wore a cap that had “Hello You” written on it and also a card titled “Hello, You…”. Internet users immediately imagined her alongside Joe Goldberg. Namely that Penn Badgley, and Cardi B are very good friends.

netflix hasn’t confirmed anything yet. But a surfer revealed the words of Penn Badgley himself. “When Cardi was on set, everyone was instantly in a better mood.”

Cardi B would play Stella. According to Penn Bedgley, she is “a strong, powerful and endearing character”. We can’t wait to discover it on Netflix!