Netflix reality series cast guide – Cinematographe.it

What is the identity of the perfect contestant on a reality show? And how does the false mechanism of the most discussed format of contemporary TV reveal itself? Insiders (Bienvenidos to Insiders, in its original title), the new reality series available on Netflix from 21 October and created by the Spaniard José Velasco, it immediately tries to observe the daily life of twelve competitors ready for anything for visibility and for the rich cachet of 100 thousand euros, relaunching, right on its cast, a sort of machination in ways candid camera. Making them believe that the part of the casting, that is the pre-selection of the eight chosen ones, is not constantly filmed by cameras and that therefore the house, in some of its parts, is not yet surrounded by microphones and cameras in fact, Insiders a program is defined that “it will never air”, Because it started even before its actual production.

Although, as already openly pointed out in the review, the quality of the Netflix product is unattractive from an anthropological and meta-television point of view, the Spaniards have aimed at a varied cast, chosen for their potential relational dynamics (flirting, bickering, betrayal , conspiracies), therefore to explode (by showing it) how to behave in the camera awareness in style Big Brother, and how, perhaps, the complete opposite turns out to be when you are out of the spotlight. Here is a brief preface on the twelve competitors and three actors involved in the production.

Insiders: who are the real actors and who the twelve competitors of the Netflix reality series

Najwa Nimri: the mysterious presenter of Insiders is a well-known actress from Pamplona, ​​best known for her role as Alicia Sierra The House of Paper. She also played Zulema in Vis a Vis, in both seasons. Nimiri also starred in Open your eyes, drama with Penelope Cruz directed by Alejandro Amenábar (from which the remake with Tom Cruise was made Vanilla Sky), and the erotic cult with Paz Vega Lucia y el Sexo.

Marina Estacio and Rubén Tejerina: actors little known in Spain and chosen precisely for this, the two interpret the executive producers of the program; those who will have the most direct contact with the cast, through interviews aimed at investigating and revealing lies or truths. If the first was the protagonist of a 2018 short entitled Llaves, Tejerina instead took part in the Spanish miniseries Neverfilms And Fuera de series.

Estefanía: 29 years old, comes from Valencia. The first contestant is a girl of gypsy origins, happily declared to be engaged. Yet in the course of the program, given his freedom of character and despite claiming to believe the “unforgivable betrayal”, Will engage a liaison with Ivan. In the presentation video she mentions having been “badly treated by parents”, And that her childhood probably gave rise to a particular sensitivity: Estefanía has an easy tear – you can tell from the first minutes of the program.

Laura: twenty-five years old from Madrid, the blonde competitor is single, and participates in the reality show because she is looking for strong emotions. She loves risk, adrenaline and defines herself as self-centered; in the episodes that will follow the totem it will capture her predisposition to manipulate those around her for personal gain. Stretch, apparently, excellent for a ruthless mechanism typical of the format.

Tatiana: he comes from Malaga and is 28 years old. She is a comedian and at the same time, as she says, a “starved”, She declares herself generous and a lover of irony, but she does not particularly like liars. Strange, because it will be used as mole by the producers, through the ploy of a forbidden but revealing video.

Insiders is looking for the perfect contestant for a reality show

Barbara: make-up artist and influencer, the young woman comes from Madrid is empathetic, exaggerated in her look and a lover of folklore. Openly lesbian, in the first episode she will open up (and discount) with two other homosexual contestants about her relationship with her sexual identity and the day of coming out.

Nichole: 27 years old, from the Canary Islands, she is the most explosive competitor of the entire program. The transgender girl works on social media and is really ready to do anything to win the € 100,000 she will need to fill her feminine “incompleteness”, and finally afford the operation that will make her a woman.

Ivan: poker player, the 28-year-old from Valencia will start a flirtation with Estefanía. At the same time, however, there will be heated discussions with Nichole.

Hugo Luís: 33 years old from Madrid, she is perfecting her studies for the management of the kitchen. As a teenager, he was bullied for his homosexuality. He is direct, cold, at times he may seem cruel, but his temperament is the result of his painful past.

Peter: engineer by day and DJ by night, in the presentation video (but already fully part of the program), he says that his father enrolled him and his brothers in a school of magic and that he now uses the tricks he learned there to deceive people in his favor.

Boys and girls ready for anything, that’s who completes the cast of Insiders

Fame Marón: in addition to the particular ’round’ of his body that is revealed in the first episode, we are also told of his origin of the boy from Gambia. In fact, Fama lives in Blanes, an autonomous community of Catalonia overlooking the sea. Moreover, he presents himself as cheerful, charming, a type that is difficult to forget, perhaps sinning of self-centeredness.

Ivan Miguél: he comes from the island of Ibiza, and due to his libertine spirit, he quickly gets tired of girls too, of whom he boasts of having them in profusion.

Olaya: 21-year-old of Moroccan descent, she loves to flirt despite being engaged. Born to a traditionalist mother, once released from maternal authority, she claims to have had numerous sexual experiences, enjoying her freedom with many boys.

Francisco: Also called Fran by work colleagues, and Query in his moments of celebration, the two, or rather three souls of the last competitor, who loves to tell jokes and have fun, close the cast of the Netflix reality show.