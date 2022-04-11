Netflix recommendations to watch at Easter
I arrive Holy Week, a period of reflection and recollection for everyone, in which the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ are remembered, among other important moments. For this reason, we want to give you all the information from the world of cinema related to it. Don’t know what to see? Here are the best recommendations to watch on Netflix.
1. Messiah
A CIA agent investigates a charismatic individual who inspires a spiritual movement and destabilizes politics. Fictional story not based on real events. Starring michelle monaghan, mehdi dehbi (most wanted man) Y John Ortiz (The good side of things). The series premiered on January 1, 2020.
two. The resurrection of Christ
In Jerusalem the young and ambitious Roman centurion Clavius receives, from Pontius Pilate, prefect of Judea, the mission to investigate the mysterious disappearance of the body of Jesus, a Nazarene preacher crucified three days ago, and the growing rumors about his resurrection. Movie of the year 2016.
3. noah
noah is a 2014 American film directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Aronofsky and Ari Handel, loosely based on the biblical story of Noah’s ark.
As a child, Noah witnesses the death of his father, Lamech, by a young Tubal-Cain. Years later, an adult Noé lives with his wife and his children. After seeing a flower grow instantly from the ground and being haunted by dreams of a great flood, Noah takes them to visit his grandfather Methuselah.
Four. heaven does exist
Todd Burpo tries to make ends meet in what has been a rough year. After having his four-year-old son undergo emergency surgery at the hospital, he discovers how the little boy begins to talk about his trip to Heaven and back. This is a movie from the year 2014.
5. God is not dead
After he refuses to renounce his faith, a devout Christian student must prove the existence of God or his philosophy professor will fail him.
It was released on March 21, 2014 in the United States by Pure Flix Entertainment. Written by Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman, also based on the book God’s not dead: evidence for God in an age of uncertainty by Rice Brooks, the film’s plot recounts student Josh Wheaton’s efforts to prove the existence of God in his philosophy class, which is taught by his atheist professor, who declares God to be pre-scientific fiction.
The film presents the evangelical narrative of the persecution of Christians in the United States, specifically the trope of universities as “factories of Atheism.” a sequel, God Is Not Dead 2, premiered on April 1, 2016, while God is not dead 3 premiered in 2018, and God is not dead 4in 2021.
Do you already have a plan for this Easter? With our recommendations surely yes!
