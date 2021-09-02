Netflix Red Notice: trailers, curiosities, previews

Blood Red Sky: Netflix horror vampire review

In Red Notice, Netflix’s new action adventure, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds are two international super-villains with a warrant hanging over their heads. Dwayne Johnson is an FBI profiler tasked with catching them. In a no holds barred challenge, the 3 will face each other around the world between adrenaline-pumping scenes and exclusive locations. The film debuts on Netflix on November 12, 2021.

Plot and cast

The official plot: When a red warning issued by Interpol – the highest-level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted – is issued, the best FBI profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global quest finds him in the midst of a daring heist where he is forced to team up with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop ”(Gal Gadot). The ensuing high-flying adventure takes the trio around the world, to the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, jungle and, even worse for them, constantly in each other’s company.

The cast also includes Ritu Arya from the tv series Umbrella Academy, Chris Diamantopoulos, Vincenzo Amato, Ivan Mbakop, Christopher Cocke, Rafael Petardi, Jay Romero, Alexander Perkins and Brenna Marie Narayan.

Red Notice Trailer

First Italian teaser trailer released on 2 September 2021

Curiosity

“Red Notice” is directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who also produces the film with Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo; and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions.

The film marks a reunion of The Rock with director Rawson Marshall Thurber and The Rock (after “A Spy and a Half” and “Skyscraper”), but also with Gal Gadot (together in the cast of “Fast & Furious 5″ and ” Fast & Furious 6 ”) and with Ryan Reynolds who starred in an extended cameo in the spin-off“ Hobbs & Shaw ”.

It is estimated that Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot are expected to earn more than $ 20 million each for their roles. The film had a budget of $ 200 million, which is Netflix’s largest budget invested in a feature film so far.

Tom Cruise, Nicolas Cage and Keanu Reeves have been considered for a part that has not yet been officially announced.

The original music for the film is by Steve Jablonsky, one of his big screen credits for the franchise Transformers, The Last Witch Hunter – The last witch hunter, Ninja Turtles – Out of the Shadows, Spenser Confidential And Bloodshot. Jablonsky also composed the soundtrack for the TV series Desperate Housewives and video game soundtracks Gears of War 2 And The Sims 3.

Photos and posters