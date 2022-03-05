Netflix refuses to comply with Russia’s new audiovisual law

Netflix reported on Monday that it will not comply with Russia’s new audiovisual law, which would force the platform to include twenty public channels in order to operate in the country.

The legislation, which was scheduled to take effect on March 1, requires Netflix and other audiovisual services to broadcast content from media affiliated with the Kremlin such as Channel Onethe entertainment chain NTV and the Orthodox Church Channel.

“Given the current situation, we have no plans to add those channels to our service,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by the daily. The Wall Street Journall.

1 million subscribers in Russia

Netflix launched its local service in Russian a little over a year ago and it barely has 1 million subscribers in that country, a tiny percentage of the more than 222 million subscribers it has worldwide.

Even so, the platform is part of the list of “audiovisual services” prepared by the Russian media regulator, Roskomnadzor, and which includes all platforms or channels with more than 100,000 viewers.

A new audiovisual law will force all the services on that list to include content from media controlled by the government of Vladimir Putin, although its implementation was suspended after the invasion of Ukraine.

Last spring, Netflix announced its first series in the Russian language, Anna K.Based on the novel “Anna Karenina” by Leo Tolstoy.

Netflix’s announcement came hours after the technology company Meta confirmed that it will restrict access to the chain on its social networks – which include Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. RT and to the agency Sputnikmedia affiliated with the Russian Government, at the request of the European Union.

For its part, Twitter, another American social network, announced on Monday that it will add a warning to messages that share links and news from media controlled by the Kremlin, of which it will also try to reduce its circulation on the platform.

“Our product should make it easy to understand who is behind the content you see and what their motivations and intentions are,” added Yoel Roth, chief integrity officer for the platform.

