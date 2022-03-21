Netflix releases a new teaser trailer for the long-awaited return of the series

Netflix has finally announced when we can see season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’, as it has set its release date for the next June 22nd. Practically two years after the launch of the second, which arrived on the platform on July 21, 2020.

Those who follow the series will remember the powerful cliffhanger with which the previous batch of episodes came to an end, which has resulted in the arrival of Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David to bring new members of the Hargreeves family to life.

For its part, Elliot Pagein his first appearance after announcing that he is transgender, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min they reappear playing the characters they already embodied during the previous two seasons.

Now it’s a matter of time before Netflix releases a trailer for this new season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ in order to get an idea of ​​what it has in store Steve Blackman, showrunner of the series, who has not hesitated to deviate from the original comics whenever he has seen fit. Surely he ends up being worth the long wait.