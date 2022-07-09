Entertainment

Netflix releases an explosive preview of what will be its first tank of the year, The Gray Man

Netflix prepared for 2022 a large number of movieswithout a doubt one of the most anticipated is The Gray Man. The tape directed by the Russo brothers is presented as one of the tanks on the platform.

East spy thriller cost Netflix a large sum of moneythat is insured. First due to the presence of directors responsible for one of the highest grossing movies of all time, Avengers: Endgame and second for the huge cast with which it counts, which is led by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms.

