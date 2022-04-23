Netflix Releases Collection of Movies, Series, and Documentaries to Celebrate Earth Month – CINEMABLEND

Any day is perfect to remember the importance of conserving the flora and fauna of our planet. Now Netflix launched its collection to celebrate Earth Month with a selection for children and adults.

Still not clear about your plan? netflix and chill for this weekend? Then you could consider the collection of movies, series, documentaries and specials that the movie giant streaming prepared with the sole purpose of celebrating not only the day, but also the Earth Month.

This led to Emma Stewart, Director of Sustainability at Netflix, to share the company’s vision on such an important topic as conservation of the flora and fauna of our planet; which could even sound logical especially in the middle of 2022But hey, sometimes a reminder is needed.

‘One world, irrepressible wonders’ is made up of more than 170 productions.



“In Earth Month, we want to bring you stories about our planet and its heroes, from cooking shows to dramas, stand-up specials, family-friendly contentdocumentaries about nature and fictions about the climate”, wrote Emma Stewart through the blog belonging to Netflix.

What does this Netflix collection consist of? The initiative is called “One World, Unstoppable Wonders” and is made up of 170 titles divided into the aforementioned categories. It also has the artistic contribution of the Californian illustrator, Leonardo Santamaria, who was inspired by the people who felt the impact of climate change, who himself lived in the Philippines.

Netflix’s goal is to inspire the public to take care of planet Earth.



Depending on your state of spirit or, your desire to see long or short productions, A world, uncontainable wonders has all kinds of proposalsof course, all pay homage to nature as Our planet, Animal, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet and a new series of five episodes that recently premiered: Our great national parksnarrated in English by former United States President Barack Obama.

Of course, this also includes highly renowned productions, as was the case with don’t look upfilm starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet. You can also learn about the science behind climate change with Breaking the Limits: The Science of Our Planet Y Bill Nye, the Science Guy.

Through movies, series, documentaries and specials, Netflix brings the public closer to caring for the environment.



Are you looking for guidance to lead a more sustainable life? So Minimalism: Less is more, Zac Efron: Down to Earth Y Hands to the leftovers! They are the ultimate answer. We are not going to deny it, we love dramas as much as anyone, that’s why Ragnarök, Green Frontier and Okja, They are productions that despite following the line of entertainment, each one carries the same message: care for the environment.

Of course, some titles with more intense narratives than others. On the other hand, if you are looking for light options, love in worksWaffles and Mochi and Captain Nova, they will carry on the same familiar conversation with slow and sure passes.

The rest of the offer is at your fingertips, you only have to enter the catalog of Netflix and give a well-deserved opportunity to all those movies, series, documentaries and specials that the streaming giant brought together to celebrate Earth Month from the comfort of your home.