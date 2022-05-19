Netflix releases fewer series and movies despite price increases

From November 1, 2021, Netflix raised prices to its users from 196 to 219 Mexican pesos in the standard plan, and from 266 to 299 in the premium plan in order to “invest in new series and movies” on the platform; however, it seems that this promise has not yet paid off.

Back then, during the announcement, a Netflix spokesperson clarified that this increase had nothing to do with VAT, whose tax in Mexico was approved in 2020 by Congress, but that the company was betting on better original content.

“We will update the prices of the Standard and Premium plans, to continue investing in new series and movies, as well as in our platform”, said Netflix.

Every month there are fewer premieres on Netflix

Netflix started in 1997 as an online video store in the United States.



Only in the month of may By 2022, Netflix will only release 41 content, including four video games —according to the monthly list released by the platform—, unlike the 52 productions that premiered in the same month in 2021 (without the existence of video games).

From November As of 2021, Netflix has gone down in terms of the launch of series and movies; During that month, the platform added 56 productions to its catalog, both of its own origin and acquisitions for distribution rights.

However, in december of 2021, it only announced 42 new series, movies and documentaries.

It was in the month of January from 2022 when Netflix released its fewest releases since the price increase, with only 35 releases. For februaryrecovered with 48 releases, but did not exceed the 56 announced in November.

In Marchbegan the decline with 45 productions; april recorded 43 and may only 41.

Despite this drop in premieres, and with the hope of winning prizes and adding originals to the platform’s catalog, Guillermo del Toro, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and other Hollywood stars collaborate with Netflix to release “blockbusters” throughout throughout this 2022, as announced by the firm in March.

In the video shared by the company, titles such as “The Gray Man”, “Pinocchio”, “Knives Out”, “White Noise”, “The Sandman”, “wednesday”, “The Crown”, “Peaky Blinders” Y “Stranger Things 4”.

For Latin America, through “What Drama: Novelas con N de Netflix”, the platform announced that this year “there will be many more stories to explore thanks to the exciting catalog of telenovelas”, one of the genres most consumed by Mexicans, with titles like “Who killed Sara? 3” (which premiered on May 18); “Rebel”; “Mother there are only two”; “Pálpito” and “surrogate mother”.

Netflix looks for new strategies

“I’m a bigger fan of consumer choice”

Since its announcement of subscriber loss in the first quarter of 2022 by 200 thousand users – something that has not happened for around 10 years – Netflix announced possible changes in the service to explore “more options for the consumer”, with the arrival of advertising with a cheaper package.

As confirmed by the co-director of Netflix, Reed Hastingsat the end of April 2022, the company is planning this new strategy by 2023.

“We are quite open to offering even lower prices with advertising as a consumer option,” Hastings told Variety. “Those who have followed Netflix know that I have been against the complexity of advertising and I’m a big fan of the simplicity of subscription. But as much of a fan of that as I am, I’m a bigger fan of consumer choice. And allow consumers who would like a lower price and who tolerate advertising to get what they want. It makes a lot of sense”.

If this decision materializes, users who choose this package – whose price has not yet been revealed – will be able to watch series and movies with commercials during the transmission that are on the platform.

Netflix started in 1997 as an online video store in the United States, for movie fans, to whom hundreds of titles were offered for a modest subscription.

In 25 years he has become one of the main actors in the sector, with popular successes (“Don’t look up”, 2021), auteur cinema (“Roma”, 2018; “The Power of the Dog”, 2021) or documentaries (“Winter under fire”).

