Netflix releases for November 2022

The global event, TUDUM, organized by Netflix every year provides us with a preview of the productions that are about to be released during the new season. The most important part of the event happened with the broadcasts from the United States, Europe and Latin America that gave us information about emblematic shipments, tanks and local launches (‘The kingdom’).

‘Enola Holmes 2’ – movie

Next November 4 is a date set for the second movie of the success that stars Millie Bobby Brown from ‘Stranger Things’. A film where the actress plays the sister of Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). A new mystery to solve and more breaking of the fourth wall.

‘Heart of stone’ – movie 2023

After ‘Red Alert’, actress Gal Gadot leads the new action installment along with Jamie Dorman (’50 Shades of Grey’) and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. A story in which a CIA agent in trouble and a bombastic thriller through half of Europe.

‘Emily in Paris’ – third season

The third installment of this success will be released on December 21, 2022

‘Merlina Addams’ – series November 23, 2022

A rare version of ‘La llorona’. A series with the aesthetics of Tim Burton, which gets fully into the lives of Morticia and Homer Addams. Jenna Ortega brings the famous Wednesday to life.

‘Pinocchio’ – movie December 2022

The new creation of Guillermo del Toro. Use stop motion as a religion for the aesthetics of the film. “There will be expressiveness and materiality of a piece of animation made by hand,” says the Mexican director.

‘1899’ – series November 17, 2022

The creators of ‘Dark’ have configured their own ‘Titanic’. At the end of the 19th century, a ship leaves London for New York but ends up lost in the Bermuda Triangle. Within the international cast we see a familiar face, Miguel Bernardeau (‘Elite’).

‘Glass onion: a Knives out mystery’ – movie December 23, 2022

‘The kingdom’ – season 2 arrives in 2023 on Netflix

Chino Darín and Peter Lanzani wanted to make known what this political thriller signed by Marcelo Piñeyro and Claudia Piñeiro. After the preamble of the National Constitution in the voice of its protagonists, it is confirmed that Pastor Vázquez Pena has arrived at the pink house.

TUDUM GLOBAL EVENT

Related