Netflix releases grim trailer for “The Prodigy”: Florence Pugh stars in new film as Midsommar | Don’t worry darling | The wonder | Netflix

Netflix prepares its digital showcase to receive Florence Pugh in the next big premiere of the streaming platform: “The wonder”. The film – based on the book by emma donoghue— will come after the scandalous failure of “Don’t worry darling”. The film has released a new trailer and has all the earmarks of being the next “Midsommar” that the actress needs in her career.

It is a psychological thriller that in its first official trailer makes it clear that its main elements will be horror, intrigue and discomfort.

The film is directed by Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio, who this time adapts the work of Donoghue, the same writer of “Room”, a book that was also made into a film with Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay as protagonists.

What is “The Miracle” about?

The premise of “The Prodigy” is simple. A strict and remote Catholic community ensures that its youngest member, An 11-year-old Irish girl remains alive and stable without having eaten anything at all in the last four months..

Florence Pugh along with other members of the cast of “El prodigio” (The wonder). Photo: Netflix

The nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to attend the case. As her health deteriorates, her search for the truth will be confronted with the idea of ​​a miraculous event related to the ‘manna from heaven’.

Florence Pugh and her new “Midsommar”

Of course, the trailer and its strange premise are reminiscent of Florence Pugh in one of the films most loved by her fans: “Midsommar”, an innovative horror film that earned her worldwide fame in 2019.

Midsommar was released in 2019 and quickly became a groundbreaking film in the horror genre. Photo: Diffusion

This 2022, the 26-year-old British actress will once again bet on the psychological thriller in this new and mysterious feature film. Will it be a better film than “Don’t worry darling”?

“The Prodigy” premieres on Netflix on November 16.