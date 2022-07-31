Netflix releases in August 2022

Netflix apparently does not have a bombshell on the scale of ‘The House of the Dragon’ or ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ in the final stretch of the summer, but will continue to fight for public attention with a wave of original projects. Among this wide offer, one of the first outstanding titles of August will be ‘Sandman’, the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels which finally jumps to the screen after several unsuccessful attempts.

The Spanish contribution will be put on by the thriller ‘Alma’starring a young woman who loses her memory after an accident, and ‘Tamara Falcó: The Marchioness’, which shows the daily life of Isabel Preysler’s daughter. In the meantime, Two of the most popular fictions on the platform will return from outside our borders: ‘Locke & Key’which comes to an end with the third season, and ‘I never’who returns to school before finishing his fourth installment.

Tom Sturridge in ‘Sandman’

There will also be premiere of ‘Duality’a twisting thriller in which Michelle Monaghan plays two twins who share everything since they were little, from their homes to their husbandsbut everything changes when one of the two disappears and the other has to decide which life to keep.

series premieres

– ‘The big fudge: Woodstock 1999’ (Premiere – 3/8)

– ‘Good morning, Veronica’ (Season 2 – 3/8)

– ‘Supergiant robot brothers’ (Premiere – 4/8)

– ‘Tamara Falcó: La Marquesa’ (Premiere – 4/8)

– ‘Kakegurui Twin’ (Premiere – 4/8)

– ‘Sandman’ (Premiere – 5/8)

– ‘Zenko: The Good Brigade’ (Season 2 – 8/8)

– ‘I just killed my father’ (Premiere – 9/8)

– ‘School Tales: The series’ (Premiere – 10/8)

– ‘From house to house’ (Premiere – 10/8)

– ‘Iron Chef: Brazil’ (Premiere – 10/8)

– ‘Locke & Key’ (Season 3 – 10/8)

– ‘Indian Matchmaking’ (Season 2 – 10/8)

– ‘DOTA: Dragon Blood’ (Season 3 – 11/8)

– ‘I never’ (Season 3 – 12/8)

– ‘A model family’ (Premiere – 12/8)

– ‘Where there was fire’ (Premiere – 8/17)

– ‘Nothing suspicious’ (Premiere – 8/17)

– ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ (Season 3 – 8/18)

– ‘Tekken: Lineage’ (Premiere – 8/18)

– ‘Soul’ (Premiere – 8/19)

– ‘Kleo’ (Premiere – 8/19)

– ‘The Cuphead series!’ (Season 2 – 8/19)

– ‘Makeup Artists: The Next Makeup Star’ (Season 4 – 8/19)

– ‘Duality’ (Premiere – 8/19)

– ‘The Walking Dead’ (Season 11 – 8/22)

– ‘Orange: The Golden County’ (Premiere – 24/8)

– ‘Mo’ (Premiere – 8/24)

– ‘Ollie is lost’ (Premiere – 8/24)

– ‘Queer Eye: Brazil’ (Premiere – 8/24)

– ‘What a story!’ (Season 2 – 8/25)

– ‘Angry Birds: A Crazy Summer’ (Season 3 – 8/25)

– ‘Rilakkuma Goes to the Theme Park’ (Premiere – 8/25)

– ‘I Am a Killer’ (Season 3 – 8/30)

Film premieres

– ‘Buba’ (3/8)

– ‘What is karma to blame?’ (3/8)

– ‘Wedding Season’ (4/8)

– ‘Carter’ (5/8)

– ‘Darlings’ (5/8)

– ‘The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie’ (5/8)

– “Code: Emperor” (8/8)

– ‘The song of the heart’ (10/8)

– ‘The thieves: The true story of the robbery of the century’ (10/8)

– ‘My lifeline: The story of Leo Baker’ (11/8)

– ‘Day Shift’ (12/8)

– ’13: The musical’ (12/8)

– ‘Wild River’ (8/16)

– ‘Royal Teen’ (8/17)

– ‘My Two Lives’ (8/17)

– ‘In the Mind of a Cat’ (8/18)

– ‘365 days more’ (19/8)

– ‘Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge’ (8/20)

– ‘Me Time’ (8/26)

– ‘Adult Love’ (8/26)

– ‘Seoul at full throttle’ (8/26)

– ‘The boss’ (8/29)

– ‘I was here’ (8/31)